wesb.com
Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County
A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
WJAC TV
Coroner: Johnsonburg man suffers medical emergency prior to colliding with tanker truck
Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio-Krise has released new details about Sunday's fatal crash on Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway. Muccio-Krise says 56-year-old Clement McAlee was traveling northbound when he suffered a medical emergency and collided head-on into a tanker truck. Authorities say McAlee was pronounced dead at the...
WJAC TV
Motorcycle rider hit, killed by car in Blair County, state police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Sunday night in Blair County. They say the crash happened on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Antis Township. A vehicle was turning onto Stadium Drive around 8 p.m. when troopers say it struck...
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
One dead after crash in Blair County, police report
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Hyundai was trying to turn onto Stadium drive, not the motorcycle as previously reported. ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man died after a car crashed into a motorcycle on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Sunday night, police report. According to state police, 38-year-old Christopher […]
Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Chickens, Turkey Stolen in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin released information on the theft of poultry that happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. According to police, the victim returned to her residence...
Police use dog to capture woman they say sped through Mt. Vernon yard sale
A New Kensington police dog was used to apprehend a woman police say fled from an officer in Parnassus and sped through a neighborhood yard sale in Mt. Vernon on Friday afternoon. Alyssa Nicole Depanicis, 32, was arraigned Saturday on several felony charges including fleeing, escape and resisting arrest, misdemeanor...
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Threatening UPMC Staff, Woman Falls Victim to Phone Scam
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Threatening Staff Members at UPMC. PSP Franklin has released the details of an incident of disorderly conduct that occurred at UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 10:13 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
Fetterman to visit Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland coroner hires new deputy
Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson announced the hiring of a new deputy. Russell Morgan, 43, of Rostraver, was promoted to a full-time position after serving since March as a part-time investigator in the coroner’s office. “His experience is something we wanted to utilize,” Carson said on Monday. Morgan...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Poultry, License Plate
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin say on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. a theft of poultry happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County. According to police, the victim returned to her residence and discovered one...
Armstrong Trails lands $710,000 grant for design of Kiski River railroad bridge
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded $710,000 to Armstrong Trails to design the renovation of the old railroad bridge over the Kiski River in the village of Schenley in Gilpin. Earlier this year, Armstrong County landed a $3.5 million state grant to buy the Kiski Junction Railroad...
Multiple arrested at Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes over stolen guns
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns. On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when […]
Man charged with selling crystal meth to police informant out of garage
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he sold crystal meth to a confidential informant(CI) in a garage. In September 2021, State College police and the Centre County Drug Task Force were told by the CI about multiple people selling meth and heroin out of the garage located […]
traveltasteandtour.com
“Instagram-able” Outdoor Spots in Blair County, PA
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Alleghenies, Altoona and Blair County is home to countless unique sites and experiences; among those are America’s westernmost Revolutionary War site, a stellar portion of the recently federally designated September 11th National Memorial Trail, and the World-Famous Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark, which was on the Nazis’ hit list during World War II. The region is known for classic, authentic fun, immersed within and surrounded by outdoor recreation and miraculous greenery. It is the perfect affordable getaway, known for outstanding lodging, flavorful dining, and new breweries. Blair County is an ideal Small Destination with Big Adventures, full of excellent “Instagram-able” opportunities for visitors of all ages, some of which we have highlighted for you. For more information, visit ExploreAltoona.com.
Man accused of threatening murder-suicide in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after state police were told he held a loaded gun to a woman’s chest and threatened to kill her and then himself. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 3 p.m., state police in Somerset were called to Jenner Township after a woman alleged she had been […]
Police: Woman starts fire at Jefferson County store, wanted to be arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale woman is facing arson charges after police say she intentionally started a fire hoping to be taken to jail. Kennita Sones, 37, is accused of putting firefighters and police officers in danger when she started a fire just feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to Brookville […]
