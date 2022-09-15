ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

wesb.com

Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County

A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
JOHNSONBURG, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
SHEFFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after crash in Blair County, police report

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Hyundai was trying to turn onto Stadium drive, not the motorcycle as previously reported. ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man died after a car crashed into a motorcycle on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Sunday night, police report. According to state police, 38-year-old Christopher […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
JOHNSONBURG, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Chickens, Turkey Stolen in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin released information on the theft of poultry that happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. According to police, the victim returned to her residence...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fetterman to visit Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland coroner hires new deputy

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson announced the hiring of a new deputy. Russell Morgan, 43, of Rostraver, was promoted to a full-time position after serving since March as a part-time investigator in the coroner’s office. “His experience is something we wanted to utilize,” Carson said on Monday. Morgan...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Poultry, License Plate

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin say on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. a theft of poultry happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County. According to police, the victim returned to her residence and discovered one...
WTAJ

Multiple arrested at Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes over stolen guns

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns. On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

“Instagram-able” Outdoor Spots in Blair County, PA

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Alleghenies, Altoona and Blair County is home to countless unique sites and experiences; among those are America’s westernmost Revolutionary War site, a stellar portion of the recently federally designated September 11th National Memorial Trail, and the World-Famous Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark, which was on the Nazis’ hit list during World War II. The region is known for classic, authentic fun, immersed within and surrounded by outdoor recreation and miraculous greenery. It is the perfect affordable getaway, known for outstanding lodging, flavorful dining, and new breweries. Blair County is an ideal Small Destination with Big Adventures, full of excellent “Instagram-able” opportunities for visitors of all ages, some of which we have highlighted for you. For more information, visit ExploreAltoona.com.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

