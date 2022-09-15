Located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Alleghenies, Altoona and Blair County is home to countless unique sites and experiences; among those are America’s westernmost Revolutionary War site, a stellar portion of the recently federally designated September 11th National Memorial Trail, and the World-Famous Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark, which was on the Nazis’ hit list during World War II. The region is known for classic, authentic fun, immersed within and surrounded by outdoor recreation and miraculous greenery. It is the perfect affordable getaway, known for outstanding lodging, flavorful dining, and new breweries. Blair County is an ideal Small Destination with Big Adventures, full of excellent “Instagram-able” opportunities for visitors of all ages, some of which we have highlighted for you. For more information, visit ExploreAltoona.com.

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO