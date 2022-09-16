Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Recruiting turmoil starts after Chinander firing
When the Nebraska football program announced that Scott Frost would no longer lead it, the reactions from current players and recruits was interesting if only because there wasn’t a great deal of blowback. However, now that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go, it appears that the turmoil has officially started.
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph wants to reassess Nebraska's playing rotation
LINCOLN — Time to dig deep, both in players’ hearts and on Nebraska’s depth chart. After the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, interim coach Mickey Joseph says NU needs to reassess its playing rotation. “We can re-evaluate some players,” Joseph said Saturday. “We’ve got...
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?
On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
Tad Stryker: Stage Frightful
Oklahoma dominates Huskers in every phase as Mickey Joseph’s debut turns ugly
Nebraska Fires Defensive Coordinator After Loss to Oklahoma
The Cornhuskers gave up 49 points and nearly 600 yards of offense to the Sooners on Saturday.
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium
Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
Scott Frost firing: Insider report reveals 3 things that led to his undoing at Nebraska
Scott Frost was brought back to his alma mater of Nebraska to boost the fortunes of a struggling Cornhuskers program, after leading UCF to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl victory. Ultimately, he was ousted after a 16-31 record overall and a 10-26 mark in the B1G in 4-plus seasons. Most notably, of those 31 losses, 22 were one-score games.
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
Report: Urban Meyer Has Been Contacted By Major College Football Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of longtime program leader Scott Frost earlier this week. The historic college football program is likely looking to make a splash with a big name. One name that fits this bill is former three-time National Champion Urban Myer.
Chris Klieman wants new mentality from K-State QB Adrian Martinez after Tulane loss
“We gotta get him to cut it loose and be free.”
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
