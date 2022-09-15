Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Singleton rakes in national honor for huge outing vs. Auburn
Nick Singleton delivered a big performance against Auburn in Week 3. His play in the game earned him 247Sports True Freshman of the Week honors per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Singleton was a big part of the reason why the Nittany Lions had so much success against the Tigers. Penn State went on to beat Auburn 41-12 after his 124 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.
Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening
Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum highlights an intriguing name as Auburn's next coach: 'He is a very compelling individual'
Paul Finebaum has all but moved on from the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn, and now the ESPN commentator has raised an interesting name as the next Auburn coach. Hugh Freeze could leave Liberty and return to the SEC at Auburn. “A couple of years ago I was in Oxford...
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
saturdaytradition.com
Bryan Harsin is getting hammered for Auburn's showing vs. Penn State
Bryan Harsin’s Auburn program was excited for Week 3 and setting an intense environment for a visit from Penn State. The Tigers even laid a massive hit on quarterback Sean Clifford to open the game. However, it has been all Nittany Lions since an early field goal from Auburn....
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
CBS drops thrilling game trailer for Penn State's SEC trip to Auburn
CBS never fails to get fans excited for games, and it released a hype video Saturday morning that is sure to put chills on fans’ arms. Penn State takes on Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday and SEC on CBS dropped a trailer to get fans excited ahead of the game.
Auburn gets blown out by the Penn State Nittany Lions
Auburn drops their first game of the season to Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State TE Theo Johnson receives positive update ahead of Auburn game
Redshirt sophomore tight end Theo Johnson is looking to make his 2022 season debut for No. 22 Penn State in its big road game versus Auburn. Prior to kickoff, he was seen warming up for the first time this season. Johnson has missed the first two games of the 2022...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
abcnews4.com
Surprise visitor: snake found in toilet in Alabama police station
EUFAULA, Al. (WPEC) — When you use the restroom you expect to see toilet paper, soap, an air freshener, and paper towels. But the Eufaula Alabama Police Department added "snake" to that list when they discovered a surprise visitor on Friday. During the day shift, deputies found a snake...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Sink hole partially blocks off 14th St. in downtown Columbus
UPDATE 9/13/22 6:32 p.m.: The police presence near Broadway is due to a sinkhole that appears to be around five to eight feet deep, one foot wide. A representative with Columbus Public Works says that the sinkhole may be caused by a sanitation or storm pipe. The city says it intends to come back tomorrow […]
WTVM
One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for new Eclectic Museum is set for Oct. 1
After months of waiting, the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Eclectic Museum will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Located between the Fire Department and the Public Library, the museum will represent the historic beginning and growth of Eclectic, Alabama between1907 when it was founded and present day. Along with donations from Elmore County merchants are artifacts from generations of those who made their homes in this town. Included are two novels by this reporter’s mother, Mary Kimbro Butler, who began writing after she raised three children and saw them safely out in the world on their own. Books from other local authors, as well as the history of Eclectic, are available for viewing.
Comments / 1