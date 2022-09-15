ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton rakes in national honor for huge outing vs. Auburn

Nick Singleton delivered a big performance against Auburn in Week 3. His play in the game earned him 247Sports True Freshman of the Week honors per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Singleton was a big part of the reason why the Nittany Lions had so much success against the Tigers. Penn State went on to beat Auburn 41-12 after his 124 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening

Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Person
Bo Nix
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
AUBURN, AL
abcnews4.com

Surprise visitor: snake found in toilet in Alabama police station

EUFAULA, Al. (WPEC) — When you use the restroom you expect to see toilet paper, soap, an air freshener, and paper towels. But the Eufaula Alabama Police Department added "snake" to that list when they discovered a surprise visitor on Friday. During the day shift, deputies found a snake...
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
OPELIKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for new Eclectic Museum is set for Oct. 1

After months of waiting, the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Eclectic Museum will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Located between the Fire Department and the Public Library, the museum will represent the historic beginning and growth of Eclectic, Alabama between1907 when it was founded and present day. Along with donations from Elmore County merchants are artifacts from generations of those who made their homes in this town. Included are two novels by this reporter’s mother, Mary Kimbro Butler, who began writing after she raised three children and saw them safely out in the world on their own. Books from other local authors, as well as the history of Eclectic, are available for viewing.
ECLECTIC, AL

