Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
Nick Singleton rakes in national honor for huge outing vs. Auburn
Nick Singleton delivered a big performance against Auburn in Week 3. His play in the game earned him 247Sports True Freshman of the Week honors per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Singleton was a big part of the reason why the Nittany Lions had so much success against the Tigers. Penn State went on to beat Auburn 41-12 after his 124 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.
Penn State trolls Auburn's TP celebration on social media following blowout win
For the second consecutive season, No. 22 Penn State has defeated Auburn as the social media page of the Nittany Lions trolls Auburn after the win. Penn State had a huge second-half performance by defeating Auburn on the road, 41-12. For those unaware, Auburn fans have a longstanding tradition of...
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups
That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
Analyst Names The Most 'Underrated' Team In College Football Right Now
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 3-0 to start the 2022 season. The No. 22 ranked squad extended their unbeaten record with a 41-12 blowout win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. After this big-time road victory, college football analyst Brandon Walker named Penn State as the...
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls
The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.
VIDEO: PENN STATE QB GETS COMPLETELY ROCKED, SOMEHOW GETS UP IMMEDIATELY.
In one of the biggest matchups of the weekend involving Penn State and Auburn, Sean Clifford got absolutely leveled... Surprisingly, Clifford was able to get up right away and stay in the game. This is honestly one of the biggest hits I have seen...
Auburn gets blown out by the Penn State Nittany Lions
Auburn drops their first game of the season to Penn State.
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
Trucker admits shooting model 20 times after killing her along Pennsylvania’s I-80
LEWISBURG – A Texas truck driver fired at least 20 bullets into the body of New York City model after he killed her along Interstate 80 in western Union County in 2021. That was revealed Wednesday by District Attorney D. Peter Johnson when Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 30, of Dallas, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and 20 counts of abuse of corpse.
Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach
A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Convicted child rapist sentenced to 60 years in Clinton County
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman was sentenced to a maximum of 60 years incarceration for the rape of a six-year-old child. Tonya Krout, 38, of Lock Haven was given a maximum of 20 years for three counts of the first-degree felony offense this week in Clinton County. Judge Michael Salisbury said Krout was “absolutely likely to re-offend if given the opportunity to abuse another child” during the hearing. ...
Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
Clean Streams Law violations observed at natural gas pipeline site: DEP
MONTOURSVILLE – Multiple violations of the Clean Streams Law have been observed at a natural gas pipeline construction site in Lycoming County, the state Department of Environmental Protection says. The issue is with sediment from where Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) is installing a pipeline under Loyalsock Creek and on...
