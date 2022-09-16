ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton rakes in national honor for huge outing vs. Auburn

Nick Singleton delivered a big performance against Auburn in Week 3. His play in the game earned him 247Sports True Freshman of the Week honors per 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Singleton was a big part of the reason why the Nittany Lions had so much success against the Tigers. Penn State went on to beat Auburn 41-12 after his 124 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
State College, PA
Football
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups

That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Hare Stadium#College Football#Stadiums#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Tigers
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc23.com

Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach

A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Convicted child rapist sentenced to 60 years in Clinton County

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman was sentenced to a maximum of 60 years incarceration for the rape of a six-year-old child. Tonya Krout, 38, of Lock Haven was given a maximum of 20 years for three counts of the first-degree felony offense this week in Clinton County. Judge Michael Salisbury said Krout was “absolutely likely to re-offend if given the opportunity to abuse another child” during the hearing. ...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy