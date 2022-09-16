ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I can’t go through this story without crying': Jon Voight interviews Trump and breaks down in tears while recalling story that ex-President offered to pay for cancer treatment of golf course worker

Actor Jon Voight broke down in tears while interviewing Donald Trump and discussing a story in which the ex-president offered to pay for cancer treatments for a golf course employee. The former president said very few words himself during the 20-minute segment as the actor opined about what he believes...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy