FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson police, Wanakia wildlife center give a hoot and help an owl in need
JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced that the department and Wanakia Wildlife were able to help one of Washington County’s feathered friends on Friday, after a resident living on Parkview Drive reported an injured owl near their property. According to the post on the Jackson Police Department...
Greater Milwaukee Today
How cool is that? Helgesen, HoopMaster products nominated for Coolest Thing in Wisconsin
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial group announced on Wednesday that over 100 products have been nominated for this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, including two made in Washington County, and the first round of voting begins on Monday. According to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc volleyball wins Charger Challenge
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team went undefeated in seven matches to win the Charger Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Raccoons, who lifted their season record to 22-1, will host Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at 7...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Langill remembered for love of books, writing, teaching
WAUKESHA — The last chapter is often the hardest to write, according to Ross Langill. Everyone has a different memory of what happened and what was important. For those who knew and loved Ellen Langill of Waukesha, who died on Aug. 16, it was her love of family, community, education, history, writing and teaching that filled her days and her heart.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Delafield police address questions regarding alleged attempted abduction
DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday regarding questions and posts on social media about an alleged attempted abduction in the Golf Road area. Police said they had not received any reports of the incident and were asking anyone with pertinent information to call the dispatch...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bartolotta Restaurants preps former Seven Seas property for new era
DELAFIELD — Excitement is still simmering over the news that Bartolotta Restaurants will open The Commodore, a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue on Nagawicka Lake at the former Seven Seas property. Bartolotta Restaurants owner and co-founder Chef Paul Bartolotta said the thrill of his work never gets...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2022 North Prairie Harvest Fest Parade - 09/18/2022
The village of North Prairie hosted the North Prairie Harvest Festival Parade on Sunday as part of the community's annual harvest festival. The free, family-friendly festival ran Friday-Sunday and includes live music, food and drink, a carnival midway, parade, fireworks, silent auction and more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Owls own the night
WEST BEND — The West Bend West football team beat Cedarburg on Sept. 2 in its North Shore Conference opener. The win was the second in a row for the Spartans and marked the first winning streak of any kind for the Spartans in years. But then the previously...
