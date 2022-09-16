ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-foot Syrian refugee puppet begins walking tour of NYC

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Little Amal arrives in NYC with a message of hope & solidarity 00:24

NEW YORK -- Little Amal, a big doll with an even bigger mission, has arrived in New York City.

The 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee represents children fleeing war, violence and persecution.

Thursday's visit to the New York Public Library was part of her 17-day walk through all five boroughs, raising awareness on the urgent need to help migrants and refugees.

Her message to the world is, "Don't forget about us."

To learn more about Little Amal and find out where in the city she will appear next, visit walkwithamal.org/events .

