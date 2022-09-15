Read full article on original website
elpasoheraldpost.com
TTUHSC El Paso’s Largely Hispanic Personnel Propels University, Borderplex Forward
As a part of National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is proud to employ a Hispanic-majority faculty and staff, which is a crucial factor in empowering its students and the entire Borderplex community. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Education recognized TTUHSC El Paso...
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP’s Jerubet Places Third, Kibiego Sixth at TT Open in Lubbock Saturday Morning
UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet placed third overall on the women’s side, while Victor Kibiego finished sixth on the men’s side at the 2022 TT Open hosted by Texas Tech on Saturday morning. The Miners placed eighth in the women’s 6K event, while the men posted a fifth-place showing...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Chihuahuas take the Express 6-5 on Sunday
Thomas Milone’s game-ending single in the bottom of the tenth inning gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 6-5 win over the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. It was the Chihuahuas’ 10th walk-off win of the season. El Paso won five of the six games in...
elpasoheraldpost.com
New Mexico’s Big Halftime Lead Holds Up in 27-10 Win Over UTEP
New Mexico built a 20-3 halftime lead and kept UTEP out of the end zone until late in the game, as the Lobos knocked off the Miners, 27-10, on Saturday night at University Stadium. The Lobos (2-1) gained 217 yards to the Miners’ 76 over the first two periods. They...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Chihuahuas shut out Round Rock 13-0
The El Paso Chihuahuas shut out the Round Rock Express 13-0 Saturday night at Southwest University Park. It was El Paso’s second shutout of the season and it tied the season high for largest margin of victory. El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched six shutout innings, matching his longest...
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP Miners Remain Undefeated Against A&M-Corpus Christi
The UTEP volleyball team (5-7) closed out the Wildcat Classic with a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-14), 3-1 (13-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14) Saturday. Sara Pustahija led the squad with 12 kills and a career-high hitting percentage of .400. Hande Yetis (21) and Mattie Gannt (12) combined to put up 33 assists for the Miners and Hula Crisostomo had a team-high 17 digs.
