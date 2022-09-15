ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Chihuahuas take the Express 6-5 on Sunday

Thomas Milone’s game-ending single in the bottom of the tenth inning gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 6-5 win over the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. It was the Chihuahuas’ 10th walk-off win of the season. El Paso won five of the six games in...
New Mexico’s Big Halftime Lead Holds Up in 27-10 Win Over UTEP

New Mexico built a 20-3 halftime lead and kept UTEP out of the end zone until late in the game, as the Lobos knocked off the Miners, 27-10, on Saturday night at University Stadium. The Lobos (2-1) gained 217 yards to the Miners’ 76 over the first two periods. They...
Chihuahuas shut out Round Rock 13-0

The El Paso Chihuahuas shut out the Round Rock Express 13-0 Saturday night at Southwest University Park. It was El Paso’s second shutout of the season and it tied the season high for largest margin of victory. El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched six shutout innings, matching his longest...
UTEP Miners Remain Undefeated Against A&M-Corpus Christi

The UTEP volleyball team (5-7) closed out the Wildcat Classic with a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-14), 3-1 (13-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14) Saturday. Sara Pustahija led the squad with 12 kills and a career-high hitting percentage of .400. Hande Yetis (21) and Mattie Gannt (12) combined to put up 33 assists for the Miners and Hula Crisostomo had a team-high 17 digs.
