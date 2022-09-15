ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Village, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Crystal Charity Ball’s Glittering Day of Events

Can Hall, Katie Haung, Cindy Tran (Photography by Tamytha Cameron) Like a soigne groundhog, our grand dame of the social season, the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show, has emerged to proclaim: ladies, it’s time to suit up (boucle Chanel is what I’d suggest). For...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Luxurious and Light Filled Home with An Impressive Outdoor Living and A Picturesque Entryway in Flower Mound Seeks $3.595 Million

The Home in Flower Mound, a prominent 2 acre estate nestled in the gated and guarded neighborhood of Chateau de lac offering an impressive outdoor living and a picturesque entryway is now available for sale. This house located at 1901 Genevieve Ct, Flower Mound, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Wynne Moore Group (Phone: 817-781-7060) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy

Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country

Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
TEXAS STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Irving, TX — 15 Top Places!

Irving in Texas is the perfect place to go on a food trip. If you’re looking for exquisite plates for brunch, Irving can deliver, for sure, with the many eateries dotting the city northwest of Dallas. Whether it’s a classic benedict or a global plate like pasta you’re looking...
IRVING, TX
dmagazine.com

Gallery: The Dallas Arboretum Kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month With Quinceañera Fashion

On September 10, the Dallas Arboretum kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by welcoming dozens of young women to model their Quinceañera best. Performers included Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, as well as cooking demonstrations, food, and other local vendors. The guests strolled the garden to the music of Mariachi Rosas Divinas, the first all-female mariachi band in North Texas. Here were scenes from the day.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community

UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New COVID-19 Boosters Available at Pop-Up Events in North Texas

Pop-up events for COVID-19 vaccines are being planned in Dallas and Fort Worth through a fall campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The statewide campaign encourages families to get vaccinated and boosted, according to Texas DSHS. Outdoor pop-up events will be held at Walmart locations across Texas this month, including the Walmart located at 7401 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX

