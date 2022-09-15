Read full article on original website
Related
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
papercitymag.com
Inside Crystal Charity Ball’s Glittering Day of Events
Can Hall, Katie Haung, Cindy Tran (Photography by Tamytha Cameron) Like a soigne groundhog, our grand dame of the social season, the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show, has emerged to proclaim: ladies, it’s time to suit up (boucle Chanel is what I’d suggest). For...
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious and Light Filled Home with An Impressive Outdoor Living and A Picturesque Entryway in Flower Mound Seeks $3.595 Million
The Home in Flower Mound, a prominent 2 acre estate nestled in the gated and guarded neighborhood of Chateau de lac offering an impressive outdoor living and a picturesque entryway is now available for sale. This house located at 1901 Genevieve Ct, Flower Mound, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Wynne Moore Group (Phone: 817-781-7060) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Flower Mound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy
Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
Here's your guide to get to and from the 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — It’s time to indulge in all things fried and partake in some family fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. But what’s the best mode of transportation to get to and from Fair Park?. We vote by train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)...
1845 Taste Texas owners bring state flavors to Flower Mound
The Texas Experience brings together a number of Texas food items. At 1845 Taste Texas, Flower Mound residents can experience Dallas’ elegance and Fort Worth’s country vibe without leaving the neighborhood. “We want to look like Dallas. Dallas is nice design, clean looks. Our food is more Southern;...
dmagazine.com
DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country
Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas
DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
AOL Corp
Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits
Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
AOL Corp
Flies, unclean conditions found at Tarrant County restaurant in latest health inspections
No Tarrant County restaurants were closed and only one performed poorly in the latest round of health inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Happy Bowl, a Thai and Chinese restaurant in White Settlement, received 39 demerits when inspectors visited on Sept. 7. Inspectors noted violations...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Irving, TX — 15 Top Places!
Irving in Texas is the perfect place to go on a food trip. If you’re looking for exquisite plates for brunch, Irving can deliver, for sure, with the many eateries dotting the city northwest of Dallas. Whether it’s a classic benedict or a global plate like pasta you’re looking...
dmagazine.com
Gallery: The Dallas Arboretum Kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month With Quinceañera Fashion
On September 10, the Dallas Arboretum kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by welcoming dozens of young women to model their Quinceañera best. Performers included Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, as well as cooking demonstrations, food, and other local vendors. The guests strolled the garden to the music of Mariachi Rosas Divinas, the first all-female mariachi band in North Texas. Here were scenes from the day.
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New COVID-19 Boosters Available at Pop-Up Events in North Texas
Pop-up events for COVID-19 vaccines are being planned in Dallas and Fort Worth through a fall campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The statewide campaign encourages families to get vaccinated and boosted, according to Texas DSHS. Outdoor pop-up events will be held at Walmart locations across Texas this month, including the Walmart located at 7401 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.
Comments / 0