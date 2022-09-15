ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

coloradosun.com

Bull moose dies at Keystone ski area after getting tangled in snowmaking electrical cords

A bull moose died this week after it became entangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment at Keystone ski area. Ski area workers found the moose wrapped in the wires. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the animal died from “capture myopathy,” which is defined by stress and physical exertion resulting from restraint. Resort workers dragged the dead moose down the mountain behind a truck. An unnamed source captured the removal on video that was sent to The Colorado Sun.
KEYSTONE, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

‘Champagne and propane’ keep spirits high at Snowmass Balloon Festival

In the unpredictable world of hot air ballooning, you have to stay sharp to stay afloat. Pilot Skip Howes, from Colorado Springs, says that’s part of the allure. He’s been flying for more than 25 years and was in Snowmass Village on Friday with his balloon, called “Wildfire,” for the annual Snowmass Balloon Festival.
SNOWMASS, CO
9NEWS

Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning

ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
COLORADO STATE

