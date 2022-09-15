Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19
The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
coloradosun.com
Bull moose dies at Keystone ski area after getting tangled in snowmaking electrical cords
A bull moose died this week after it became entangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment at Keystone ski area. Ski area workers found the moose wrapped in the wires. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the animal died from “capture myopathy,” which is defined by stress and physical exertion resulting from restraint. Resort workers dragged the dead moose down the mountain behind a truck. An unnamed source captured the removal on video that was sent to The Colorado Sun.
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An officer arriving at the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Denver-based investment company commits to $225.5 million for Keystone’s Kindred Resort
At the end of August, Concord Summit Capital sourced the total construction cost of Kindred Resort at $232.5 million, with the help of Pure Development. The Kindred Resort is a multi-million dollar project that was originally supposed to start construction in 2021. The 4.5-acre designated property is next to the...
aspenpublicradio.org
‘Champagne and propane’ keep spirits high at Snowmass Balloon Festival
In the unpredictable world of hot air ballooning, you have to stay sharp to stay afloat. Pilot Skip Howes, from Colorado Springs, says that’s part of the allure. He’s been flying for more than 25 years and was in Snowmass Village on Friday with his balloon, called “Wildfire,” for the annual Snowmass Balloon Festival.
Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning
ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
Comments / 0