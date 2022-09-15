A bull moose died this week after it became entangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment at Keystone ski area. Ski area workers found the moose wrapped in the wires. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the animal died from “capture myopathy,” which is defined by stress and physical exertion resulting from restraint. Resort workers dragged the dead moose down the mountain behind a truck. An unnamed source captured the removal on video that was sent to The Colorado Sun.

KEYSTONE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO