'Do you know this man?' Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
Fire at hose leads to explosion, seriously injuring woman
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a woman was seriously injured after an explosion that leveled a house on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township. After deputies were unable to save the woman initially, firefighters were able to...
Chase from Ionia to Lowell results in five arrested
IONIA, Mich. - The Ionia Department of Public Safety says five people were arrested following a police chase that spanned from Ionia to Kent County. Authorities say it started in the early morning hours on Sunday, when reports were received that people were going through vehicles at a Crosswinds Apartments parking lot in Ionia.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
2 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pair of Grand Rapids residents were killed Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a car. Police responded to an 11 p.m. report on Saturday, Sept. 17, of a crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE, according to a Sunday, Sept. 18 news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
See hot rods take over Kalamazoo for national street rod gathering
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Over 1,000 hot rods arrived Friday in Kalamazoo for the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North gathering. An anticipated 2,000 vehicles will be on display to admire and enjoy from Sept. 16-18. Over $50 million worth of cars are expected to take over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St.
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
Muskegon beagle who was 96 pounds sheds 20 since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Six weeks ago, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to a nearly 100-pound beagle rescued in Muskegon County. He's since been adopted and has lost about 20 pounds. Rolo was originally rescued from a Muskegon County home after being found in a neglectful situation. He...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That's Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
House destroyed by fire, investigation underway
Firefighters are working to learn the cause of an early morning house fire near Cedar Springs. It started around 2:30
Construction contractors reap awards
The winners of the 2022 Annual Excellence in Construction Awards have been announced. The Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter (ABC/WMC) highlighted the industry’s most innovative and high-quality individuals and companies in various award categories during a ceremony Sept. 15 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. “The Excellence...
Michigan's Dragon Trail gets $1M grant to reach finish line in 2023
WHITE CLOUD, MI – The stage has been set for the completion of Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam. On Wednesday, the Newaygo County Board of Commissioners appropriated $1.05 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the completion of the project, which comprises 11 segments forming a 47-mile loop around Hardy Pond in Newaygo and Mecosta counties.
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Muskegon's The Us Cafe serves up 'some of the tastiest comfort food'
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - From sausage breakfast croissants to catfish and smothered potatoes, The Us Cafe provides a space where the community can gather and enjoy comfort cooking and a fresh pouring of roasted coffee. Owner Kaja Thornton-Hunter opened The Us Cafe, previously known as The Business Cafe at Barney...
Man's body found during water rescue near Walker
The body of a man was found by rescue teams in a lake outside of Walker on Friday night, dispatch said.
