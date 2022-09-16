ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Fire at hose leads to explosion, seriously injuring woman

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a woman was seriously injured after an explosion that leveled a house on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township. After deputies were unable to save the woman initially, firefighters were able to...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
iheart.com

Chase from Ionia to Lowell results in five arrested

IONIA, Mich. - The Ionia Department of Public Safety says five people were arrested following a police chase that spanned from Ionia to Kent County. Authorities say it started in the early morning hours on Sunday, when reports were received that people were going through vehicles at a Crosswinds Apartments parking lot in Ionia.
IONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker

WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
WALKER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Grand River#In The Water#Divers#Grfd#Wood Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Construction contractors reap awards

The winners of the 2022 Annual Excellence in Construction Awards have been announced. The Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter (ABC/WMC) highlighted the industry’s most innovative and high-quality individuals and companies in various award categories during a ceremony Sept. 15 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. “The Excellence...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy