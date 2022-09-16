Read full article on original website
San Diego County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hold Steady at 207
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 remains unchanged at 207, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 25 were in intensive care, with 209 ICU beds available. The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 473 new infections and...
countynewscenter.com
More than 5,000 Run or Walk to Build Better Health at Live Well San Diego 5K
More than 5,000 participants ran and walked through and around the County Waterfront Park Sunday morning for the Live Well San Diego 5K, and Kids 1-Mile Fun Run presented by San Diego County Credit Union and in partnership with 211 San Diego. The free annual event, on in-person hiatus for...
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING
Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
chulavistatoday.com
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
Swim student notified of possible Mpox exposure after instructor tests positive
A local swim center has taken steps to keep customers and staff safe after an employee recently tested positive for Mpox.
Inside the team pioneering California’s red flag law
“Red flag” laws have been slow to take off in many places, but San Diego’s program shows how advocates hope gun violence restraining orders can be used to prevent tragedy.
City sends warning to El Cajon motels housing ‘too many’ homeless
The City of El Cajon sent at least four warning notices to motels, which said they were in violation of city code and could be fined if they allow hotel vouchers to make up more than 15% of their motel rooms.
What to know about mosquitoes in San Diego County
Getting bit by mosquitoes? Well it's that time of the year when the invasive insects become more prevalent in the San Diego area.
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
eastcountymagazine.org
EVACUATIONS ORDERED IN HAUSER FIRE
September 17, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – An evacuation warning has been issued for the #HauserFire. It applies to residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive, the Sheriff reports. Evacuees can go to Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd., Pine Valley.
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
kusi.com
MTS approves project to provide affordable housing options for San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KSUI) – On Thursday, Sept. 15 a recent systemwide customer satisfaction survey was presented to the Board of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). The survey took months to complete and covered many of the most critical aspects of costumer satisfaction including safety, cleanliness and fare equity. KUSI’s...
sandiegocountynews.com
Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County
San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
The San Diego real estate market is shifting, how do home prices compare to last year?
SAN DIEGO — There's been a dramatic shift in San Diego’s hot real estate market and according to a local mortgage lender, the dynamic is changing in favor of buyers. Chad Baker is a mortgage lender with Cross Country Mortgage. He said if a house in San Diego County is priced correctly, it’ll be sold in less than 21 days.
Chula Vista highlights Hispanic heritage with celebration
Chula Vista celebrated downtown Saturday night at the Memorial Bowl Stage.
NBC San Diego
Here's How a Triple La Niña Year Could Impact San Diego Weather and Wildfires
From historic flooding in Pakistan to torrential rains in Australia and scorching heat and wildfires in California; 2022 has had its fair share of climate emergencies. And according to local experts, the extreme weather is far from over. “As long as the storm track is pushed northward by La Niña,...
Below-Average Temperatures Forecast for San Diego County This Week
Below-average temperatures were expected in San Diego County for much of this week before gradual warming into next weekend, the National Weather Service said Sunday. “Fair and relatively cool weather will continue most of this week,” the weather service said. “Areas of low clouds will continue during nights and mornings west of the mountains.”
gcsummit.com
Security Upgrades Come To Grossmont
Throughout the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, many advancements to security have been made to ensure a safe environment for students going forward. These include upgraded deadbolt doors on remodeled or new classrooms to be used in emergency situations to prevent would-be intruders. Next up, new Emergency Lockdown buttons have been...
onscene.tv
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
