Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU

SEATTLE – Even when Kalen DeBoer is wrong, he’s right. With 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the first quarter Saturday and the Huskies holding an early 7-0 lead, Washington went for it on fourth-and-goal from Michigan State’s 1-yard line. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took the snap and darted left, on what appeared to be an option play.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO