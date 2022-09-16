Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State enters Pac-12 play with a NFL-caliber linebacker, more to prove on offense
Well, dear readers, the editors are at my throat. “Have an opinion,” they insist. “Stir up some controversy,” they wail. The Rolex-adorned suits at Sports Section HQ demand I extrapolate meaning from the Washington State University’s predictable pasting of the Colorado State Cosplayers during their college football re-enactment, er, game on Saturday.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach
PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
nbcrightnow.com
UW football makes nonconference statement in 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State
SEATTLE – Even when Kalen DeBoer is wrong, he’s right. With 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the first quarter Saturday and the Huskies holding an early 7-0 lead, Washington went for it on fourth-and-goal from Michigan State’s 1-yard line. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took the snap and darted left, on what appeared to be an option play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane's Kannon Katzer gets first college carry, scores TD in memorable Washington State debut
PULLMAN – The football secured by his right hand, Kannon Katzer cruised into the end zone and took two steps before raising his left arm and pointing a single index finger toward the sky. If Katzer had to guess, the woman looking down would've been in tears, bubbling with...
nbcrightnow.com
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Colorado State
Washington State could use a smooth win after two nail-biting victories to start its season. The Cougars are looking to avoid a trap game and tune up their offense when they close their nonconference schedule hosting a rebuilding Colorado State team at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field. The Cougars...
nbcrightnow.com
'We've barely scratched the surface': Washington State looks to build on its momentum in nonconference finale versus Colorado State
PULLMAN – Last weekend, Washington State had an impressive performance on a bright stage and raised the expectations surrounding its program. The Cougars went to Madison, Wisconsin, and toughed out an upset victory over a ranked Badgers team in a challenging environment. The win inspired WSU supporters and put...
nbcrightnow.com
Can Washington finally make a nonconference statement against No. 11 Michigan State?
SEATTLE – What Kalen DeBoer didn’t know might hurt him. In his weekly news conference Monday, Washington’s first-year coach was informed that UW hasn’t beaten a ranked nonconference Power Five opponent inside Husky Stadium since No. 11 Michigan in 2001. In fact, UW is just 8-22 (regardless of venue) against nonconference Power Five programs in that span – with wins against Indiana (2003), Syracuse (2007, 2010), Nebraska (2010), Illinois (2013-14) and Rutgers (2016-17).
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Things to watch: Is Idaho running back Anthony Woods prepped for a breakout against Drake?
MOSCOW, Idaho – As Idaho opens its home season in the Kibbie Dome against Drake at noon Saturday, here are three things to watch as the Vandals seek the year’s first win, following losses to Washington State and Indiana by a combined 20 points. Beware the upset: When...
nbcrightnow.com
Things to watch: UW Huskies must protect Michael Penix Jr. to have success against Michigan State
What: No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0) UW key players: QB Michael Penix Jr.: 69.7% completions, 682 passing yards, six pass TD, 1 INT. WR Jalen McMillan: 9 catches, 214 yards, 23.8 yards per reception, 3 TD. LB Alphonzo Tuputala: 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack. Edge Bralen Trice: 8 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks.
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: First-year Cougars Daiyan Henley, Cameron Ward impress as WSU rolls Colorado State 38-7
PULLMAN – So much for a hangover. Washington State scored three touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a dominant 38-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, a week removed from an upset win over then-No. 19 Wisconsin. The offense flashed early and stagnated in the second half....
nbcrightnow.com
Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho – Jermaine Jackson took the measure of Drake on Saturday when he got behind a cornerback and slid away from a safety at the edge of the end zone to grab a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gevani McCoy on Idaho’s first possession and give the Vandals a 7-0 lead in their home opener.
Comments / 0