Teaming up with toys: how motorcyclists are giving back
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday, motorcyclists around the area teamed up to start preparing for the holidays. Over 100 bikers gathered together, donating money and toys for kids in Champaign and Vermilion counties. After leaving Mid-state Cycles in Champaign, they rode to Gibson City, ultimately ending in Rantoul with an auction. Deanna Zehr, an […]
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football improves to 4-0 with 43-6 win over Pontiac
PONTIAC – With a 43-6 win over Pontiac on Friday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is one win away from playoff eligibility just four weeks into the season. The win improved PBL’s record to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference with Prairie Central, Monticello, Tolono Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden among remaining opponents.
fordcountychronicle.com
Youth football: PBL Seniors, GCMS Juniors earn week-five wins; Panthers, Falcons to meet in regular-season finale
GIBSON CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley youth football teams will face each other in the Central Illinois Football League regular-season finale next Saturday in Gibson City. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors team won 14-7 over Dwight last Saturday. The Seniors lost 38-14 while the Mighty Mites...
Oakwood Mayor resigns
Village of Oakwood Trustee, Doit Roberts, confirmed members received the mayor's resignation letter at Monday’s meeting.
‘We’re going to miss her smile’: hundreds show up to support family of 21-year-old crash victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Loved ones say Madison Baker could light up any room with her sense of humor. But one morning, tragedy struck. “She died on Monday by hitting the back of a semi and lost her life. She was an amazing person,” Baker’s aunt, Tiffany Perez, said. Illinois State Police say a semi-truck […]
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City taxpayers encouraged to pay first installment by deadline despite being over-billed
GIBSON CITY — Ford County and Gibson City officials met Friday morning to continue to work toward a solution to correct the accidental over-billing of the city’s landowners on their 2021 real estate tax bills. A two-sentence statement posted Friday on the city’s Facebook page provided an update...
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football wins 29-12 over LeRoy
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team won 29-12 over LeRoy on Friday. The Falcons (3-1, 2-0 Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division) outscored LeRoy 13-0 in the first quarter and went into halftime leading 19-6 before outscoring the Panthers (2-2, 1-1) 10-0 in the third quarter. Brayden Elliott...
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Teen shot walking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen was shot Friday evening walking near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, said officials. Champaign Police arrived and found a 16-year-old with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. The teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following him, officials said. The shooter shot the teen […]
‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Illinois
If you love a good fried chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has opened another new location in Illinois this week. On September 15, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened its newest Illinois location at 1359 Locke Drive in Bradley.
WAND TV
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
ourquadcities.com
‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s an outcome seniors in Champaign and surrounding counties feared for months.
Domestic disturbance results in gunfire
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Around 1:55 a.m. on Sept 17, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Missouri and Orchard Streets in Atwood. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had discharged his gun during […]
