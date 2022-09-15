ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Leonard Fournette Has 2-Word Response To NFL's Mike Evans Punishment Decision

The NFL has made an official discipline decision on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He will serve a one-game suspension for shoving Marshon Lattimore and igniting a brawl during Sunday's Bucs vs. Saints game. It's a bit of a surprising decision, especially considering Lattimore isn't getting punished. He's the biggest...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Buechele
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday

Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

NFL Announces Official Decision On Mike Evans' Punishment

Tensions were running high during Sunday's AFC South battle between the Buccaneers and Saints. Mike Evans let his emotions get the best of him when New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore and Tom Brady went at it. Evans intervened by shoving Lattimore to the ground and a brawl then commenced....
TAMPA, FL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
NBC Sports

Report: Tom Brady will take weekly personal days in unique setup

Tom Brady has earned a little leeway over his 23-year NFL career, and he plans on using it this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. While Brady has taken occasional mid-week personal days in years past -- often on Thursdays -- this is the first time in his career that he'll have a scheduled day off every week.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Broncos players fined by NFL after Week 1

Three Denver Broncos players were fined by the NFL after the team’s 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was fined $4,723 for taunting, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Cooper was penalized in the second quarter after he stood over a Seahawks running back following a tackle.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 2 2022

As has been custom for recent matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday was an instant classic. Neither offense played up to their full potential. Though, the explosive gains were still achieved here and there. Defensively, each team was able to get after the quarterback and force hurried or off-target throws. Kansas City was able to gain momentum with a late defensive touchdown, to boot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

NFL Games on TV Today (Monday, Sept. 19)

Week 2 of the NFL schedule wraps up with a rare "Monday Night Football" doubleheader — and all four teams playing could be in the thick of the playoff hunt as the season progresses. While the MNF slate often includes at least one bad team — watch out for...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Prediction: MNF Doubleheader Starts With Matchup of Defending AFC Divisional Champs

In the early half of a rare "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the Titans and Bills will jockey for playoff positioning to wrap up the NFL's Week 2 slate. This is the fourth straight season that these AFC teams have met, with Buffalo taking the first two and Tennessee winning the most recent games. The Titans won in a 26-point blowout in 2020, but the other three were decided by a combined 11 points.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Three takeaways from KC Chiefs Week 2 snap counts

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in a thrilling game against the Los Angeles Chargers. What are some takeaways from who did, and did not, play?. The Kansas City Chiefs got a head start on reaching the 2-0 mark in 2022 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. It was a nerve-wracking game for Chiefs fans after the Chargers took a double-digit lead in Arrowhead Stadium. The game turned into a messy affair for both teams, filled with injuries, close calls, and penalties. All in all, the Chiefs emerged as the victors, and that is what matters most.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy