AthlonSports.com
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Prediction: MNF Doubleheader Starts With Matchup of Defending AFC Divisional Champs
In the early half of a rare "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the Titans and Bills will jockey for playoff positioning to wrap up the NFL's Week 2 slate. This is the fourth straight season that these AFC teams have met, with Buffalo taking the first two and Tennessee winning the most recent games. The Titans won in a 26-point blowout in 2020, but the other three were decided by a combined 11 points.
3 Raiders starters ruled out vs. Cardinals
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their week of practice and released their final injury report of the week. They have three starters ruled out and another offensive contributor is unlikely to go. Check out the final details of the Raiders’ Friday injury report with game designations. Listen to...
Lance has surgery as Niners hand offense to Garoppolo
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to go ahead with the rest of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the helm. Lance got hurt in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday when he kept the ball on a run play up the middle. The Niners said Lance had surgery Monday to repair a broken bone and ligament disruption. Team physician Dr. Tim McAdams said he’s confident Lance will recover completely in time for a full return next season. But for now, the Niners (1-1) are in Garoppolo’s hands and they feel very fortunate they were able to keep their former starter on a reduced contract this season in case something happened to Lance.
Los Angeles Rams Starter Suffers Serious Injury On Sunday, Out 'Indefinitely'
The Los Angeles Rams got their first win on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately, the win came at a pretty significant cost. Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum made the first start of his NFL career on Sunday. However, it ended in disappointing fashion. Anchrum suffered a fractured fibula during the game and will be out for the foreseeable future.
Jimmy Garoppolo Has Honest Admission On Taking Over For Trey Lance On Sunday
The Week 2 San Francisco 49ers looked much like the 49ers teams we have seen from the past few seasons. Jimmy Garoppolo took over for the injured Trey Lance and led the NFC West franchise to a 27-7 victory in Santa Clara on Sunday. Lance will be out for the...
Mitchell Trubisky Has Blunt Admission On The 'Kenny Pickett' Chants In Pittsburgh
Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense was wildly ineffective vs. the Patriots of New England on Sunday. Trubisky had just 168 yards passing with one touchdown and one pick in a 17-14 loss at Acrisure Stadium. It appears fans are starting to get impatient about the team's current quarterback situation....
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction: NFL's Oldest Rivalry Writes a New Chapter on Sunday Night
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season will be highlighted by the league's oldest rivalry when the Chicago Bears pay a visit to the archrival Green Bay Packers for "Sunday Night Football." These teams had very different starts to the season in Week 1. The Bears (1-0) overcame a lackluster...
NFL Week 2 Player Prop Parlay: Bet on These Wide Receivers for Big Payout
One of the most exciting and lucrative ways to bet on NFL games is via Player Prop Parlay. In this type of wager, bettors can combine their favorite player propositions into one single ticket. It's a simple and thrilling way to make small investments for plus-odd payouts without having to tackle the game spread or point total.
Titans at Bills Odds, Total and Best Bets for Monday Night Football
The early “Monday Night Football” game pits last year’s AFC No. 1 seed against the favorite to come out of the conference this year. The spread doesn’t indicate this meeting between the Titans and Bills will be much of a fair fight, though, as Buffalo is a double-digit favorite at home.
NFL Games on TV Today (Monday, Sept. 19)
Week 2 of the NFL schedule wraps up with a rare "Monday Night Football" doubleheader — and all four teams playing could be in the thick of the playoff hunt as the season progresses. While the MNF slate often includes at least one bad team — watch out for...
NFL Announces Official Decision On Mike Evans' Punishment
Tensions were running high during Sunday's AFC South battle between the Buccaneers and Saints. Mike Evans let his emotions get the best of him when New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore and Tom Brady went at it. Evans intervened by shoving Lattimore to the ground and a brawl then commenced....
Eagles and Vikings Best Prop Bets: A.J. Brown, Dalvin Cook, and Kirk Cousins
The bookend to the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader projects to be one of its more exciting matchups of Week 2. Vikings-Eagles has a high point total, a slim spread, and stars on both offenses. That’s all we can ask for as fans, and this game offers some betting intrigue as well. Beyond investing in Minnesota or Philadelphia to cover or win outright or landing on one side or the other of the 50.5-point total, you can pick and choose your players to root for with a few prop bets.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: NFC Foes Share the MNF Spotlight to Wrap Up Week 2
The latter half of a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader features a pair of 1-0 NFC teams as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings. These two have played some interesting games in Philadelphia the past few years, with the home team getting a 38-7 win in 2018 that led to their first-ever Super Bowl. Go back a few more years and there was a game played at the Linc on a Tuesday in December where Joe Webb and Adrian Peterson beat Michael Vick 24-14. Overall the Vikings have taken four of the last six meetings in this series.
NFL DFS: Week 2 Best Bets, High Leverage, and Safe Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel
I did not have a great Week 1 when it came to my daily fantasy (DFS) entries. However, since I will be investing less this week, I am expecting a big bounce-back with my Week 2 DraftKings and FanDuel picks. I did have a decent week with the sportsbook, but...
