Woman Ordered To Pay $9K For Telling Daughter To Punch Basketball Opponent
A California mom who instructed her daughter to punch an opposing player during a high school basketball game has been ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution.
- Garden Grove resident Latira Shonty Hunt, 44, managed to avoid a possible one-year jail sentence when she appeared in court on Wednesday, but was ordered to hand over the money and write a letter of apology to the victim, the victim's parents and both schools, court documents reveal.
- The incident that landed Hunt in trouble occurred during a 2021 high school basketball game, where Hunt yelled to her daughter, "You better hit her for that!" following an interaction between the teen and another player. Hunt's daughter complied, striking the 15-year-old with a roundhouse punch. A video of the incident subsequently went viral.
- Is a teenager old enough to know whether it would be wrong to follow her mom's instructions?
