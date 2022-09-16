LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has been answering many questions from the public about the 25 license plate readers, called Flock cameras, being used around the city. Since the cameras were installed on March 22, many people in the community have spoken out saying they feel their privacy is being invaded and wondering if it’s making a difference in fighting crime in the city.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO