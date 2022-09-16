ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington holding ‘End the Violence’ peace vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — 2022 is on track to be a record-breaking year for violence in Lexington. In response, Mayor Linda Gorton is holding a prayer vigil tonight at 6 p.m. 35 people have been killed in Lexington this year, closing in on last year’s record of 37...
Parking restrictions implemented ahead of UK football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking restrictions for State Street and surrounding streets ahead of the football game Saturday. According to Lexington police, no parking signs will be posted on select streets and restrictions will be enforced from 8...
Lexington residents concerned with public safety shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Some Lexington residents are expressing concern about how long it takes someone to answer a 911 call. A problem they said has gotten worse this summer. This is amid staffing shortages not only with the police department but in the 911 call center. “I...
Homeowner woken up to crews battling vehicle fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was jolted awake Sunday afternoon when firefighters knocked on his door to tell him his vehicle was on fire. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday along Daniel Court. Firefighters believe the fire started in the engine. No injuries were reported.
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report

Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party

WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
Questions answered, first set of data on Flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has been answering many questions from the public about the 25 license plate readers, called Flock cameras, being used around the city. Since the cameras were installed on March 22, many people in the community have spoken out saying they feel their privacy is being invaded and wondering if it’s making a difference in fighting crime in the city.
Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
Clark County Animal Shelter temporarily changing office hours

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is experiencing temporary changes to its office hours. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the animal shelter said they will be open by appointment only from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 as shelter employees undergo annual training. Normal business hours will resume on Sept. 27.
Escaped Lexington inmate back in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington inmate who failed to return to custody after being let out on a pass is back in custody. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, Samantha Lynn Collins was booked back into custody at 9:05 a.m. after not returning to jail at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
4 new Madison County school resource officers sworn in

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – In order to fill a growing need, Madison County swore in its newest school resource officers Friday. Deputies Del-zee Kelly, Randy Hensley, Mike Marcum, and Charles Tinsley were all sworn in on Friday. They’re assigned to different elementary schools across the district. All...
MADISON COUNTY, KY

