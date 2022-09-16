Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
foxlexington.com
Lexington holding ‘End the Violence’ peace vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — 2022 is on track to be a record-breaking year for violence in Lexington. In response, Mayor Linda Gorton is holding a prayer vigil tonight at 6 p.m. 35 people have been killed in Lexington this year, closing in on last year’s record of 37...
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
foxlexington.com
How 5 canned foods get Kentuckians 50% off a pair of Shady Rays sunglasses
September is 'Hunger Action Month,' and local businesses are partnering with Lexington's food bank, God's Pantry, to increase efforts in fighting food insecurity in Kentucky. According to God's Pantry, nearly a quarter million Kentuckians are fighter hunger.
wdrb.com
Lexington police trying to identify people involved in chaos after UK football win against Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington police are asking for help identifying subjects involved with the chaos last week after Kentucky football knocked off Florida on the road. The Lexington Police Department released photos of seven individuals on Friday. Officers say they're wanted for questioning. A video from that night shows...
foxlexington.com
Parking restrictions implemented ahead of UK football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking restrictions for State Street and surrounding streets ahead of the football game Saturday. According to Lexington police, no parking signs will be posted on select streets and restrictions will be enforced from 8...
foxlexington.com
Lexington residents concerned with public safety shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Some Lexington residents are expressing concern about how long it takes someone to answer a 911 call. A problem they said has gotten worse this summer. This is amid staffing shortages not only with the police department but in the 911 call center. “I...
WKYT 27
Homeowner woken up to crews battling vehicle fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was jolted awake Sunday afternoon when firefighters knocked on his door to tell him his vehicle was on fire. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday along Daniel Court. Firefighters believe the fire started in the engine. No injuries were reported.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report
Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party
WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
WTVQ
Questions answered, first set of data on Flock cameras
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has been answering many questions from the public about the 25 license plate readers, called Flock cameras, being used around the city. Since the cameras were installed on March 22, many people in the community have spoken out saying they feel their privacy is being invaded and wondering if it’s making a difference in fighting crime in the city.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Easy access and great fishing make Guist Creek Lake a solid option for anglers
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Guist Creek Lake is in Shelby County, about five miles east of Shelbyville. The lake is visible from U.S. 60, but its facilities are on the lake’s north shore, reached via Ky. 1779 (Benson Pike).
foxlexington.com
Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Lexington residents, businesses concerned over potential permit for incinerator
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in several Lexington neighborhoods have mobilized in an effort to prevent a nearby business from getting a permit required to operate an incinerator. C&R Asphalt and Mulch is applying for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air Quality in order to operate an air...
WKYT 27
Lexington attorney, former councilman says city’s public safety is ‘in crisis’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington attorney, and former councilman, is raising red flags after hearing claims that Lexington’s E-911 center is facing staffing challenges. Monday, the FOP told WKYT the Lexington Police Department was down 115 officers. Chief Lawrence Weathers says the number is actually in the 80s because some new cadets are in training.
foxlexington.com
Clark County Animal Shelter temporarily changing office hours
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is experiencing temporary changes to its office hours. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the animal shelter said they will be open by appointment only from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 as shelter employees undergo annual training. Normal business hours will resume on Sept. 27.
foxlexington.com
Escaped Lexington inmate back in custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington inmate who failed to return to custody after being let out on a pass is back in custody. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, Samantha Lynn Collins was booked back into custody at 9:05 a.m. after not returning to jail at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
foxlexington.com
4 new Madison County school resource officers sworn in
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – In order to fill a growing need, Madison County swore in its newest school resource officers Friday. Deputies Del-zee Kelly, Randy Hensley, Mike Marcum, and Charles Tinsley were all sworn in on Friday. They’re assigned to different elementary schools across the district. All...
