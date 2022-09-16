Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Commentary: After UW’s win over Michigan State, it’s time to reset expectations for Huskies
In the Times’ college football preview section, published Sept. 2, I predicted Washington would go 8-4 in Kalen DeBoer’s debut season in Seattle. Sixteen days later, it’s time to reassess. In those 16 days, UW rolled over Kent State (45-20) and Portland State (52-6), before bombarding No....
KHQ Right Now
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach
PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane's Kannon Katzer gets first college carry, scores TD in memorable Washington State debut
PULLMAN – The football secured by his right hand, Kannon Katzer cruised into the end zone and took two steps before raising his left arm and pointing a single index finger toward the sky. If Katzer had to guess, the woman looking down would've been in tears, bubbling with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Colorado State
Washington State could use a smooth win after two nail-biting victories to start its season. The Cougars are looking to avoid a trap game and tune up their offense when they close their nonconference schedule hosting a rebuilding Colorado State team at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field. The Cougars...
KHQ Right Now
Can Washington finally make a nonconference statement against No. 11 Michigan State?
SEATTLE – What Kalen DeBoer didn’t know might hurt him. In his weekly news conference Monday, Washington’s first-year coach was informed that UW hasn’t beaten a ranked nonconference Power Five opponent inside Husky Stadium since No. 11 Michigan in 2001. In fact, UW is just 8-22 (regardless of venue) against nonconference Power Five programs in that span – with wins against Indiana (2003), Syracuse (2007, 2010), Nebraska (2010), Illinois (2013-14) and Rutgers (2016-17).
KHQ Right Now
Things to watch: UW Huskies must protect Michael Penix Jr. to have success against Michigan State
What: No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0) UW key players: QB Michael Penix Jr.: 69.7% completions, 682 passing yards, six pass TD, 1 INT. WR Jalen McMillan: 9 catches, 214 yards, 23.8 yards per reception, 3 TD. LB Alphonzo Tuputala: 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack. Edge Bralen Trice: 8 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks.
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: First-year Cougars Daiyan Henley, Cameron Ward impress as WSU rolls Colorado State 38-7
PULLMAN – So much for a hangover. Washington State scored three touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a dominant 38-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, a week removed from an upset win over then-No. 19 Wisconsin. The offense flashed early and stagnated in the second half....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Vandals steamroll the Bulldogs on home turf, 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14. The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho Theatre Department to perform online staged readings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) Department of Theatre Arts will present free online staged readings of two new plays written by UI Master of Fine Arts playwrights this weekend. Both plays are part of the First Bite New Play Development Series and will be presented on Zoom...
KHQ Right Now
Boil water advisory remains in place after crews repair broken water main
PULLMAN, Wash. - Grand Avenue at Center Street was reopened overnight, after crews from the City of Pullman maintenance and operation repaired a broken water main. If you still do not have water service, you're asked to call the Pullman Police Department dispatch at (509) 334-0802. The City of Pullman...
Comments / 0