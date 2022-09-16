ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Washington Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Washington Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Pullman, WA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Washington College Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
State
Utah State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
KHQ Right Now

Can Washington finally make a nonconference statement against No. 11 Michigan State?

SEATTLE – What Kalen DeBoer didn’t know might hurt him. In his weekly news conference Monday, Washington’s first-year coach was informed that UW hasn’t beaten a ranked nonconference Power Five opponent inside Husky Stadium since No. 11 Michigan in 2001. In fact, UW is just 8-22 (regardless of venue) against nonconference Power Five programs in that span – with wins against Indiana (2003), Syracuse (2007, 2010), Nebraska (2010), Illinois (2013-14) and Rutgers (2016-17).
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Asu#Wsu#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Usc#Ap#Stanford#Husky Stadium#Washington State
KHQ Right Now

Vandals steamroll the Bulldogs on home turf, 42-14

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14. The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

University of Idaho Theatre Department to perform online staged readings

MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) Department of Theatre Arts will present free online staged readings of two new plays written by UI Master of Fine Arts playwrights this weekend. Both plays are part of the First Bite New Play Development Series and will be presented on Zoom...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Boil water advisory remains in place after crews repair broken water main

PULLMAN, Wash. - Grand Avenue at Center Street was reopened overnight, after crews from the City of Pullman maintenance and operation repaired a broken water main. If you still do not have water service, you're asked to call the Pullman Police Department dispatch at (509) 334-0802. The City of Pullman...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy