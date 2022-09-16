Read full article on original website
The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
sitelinesb.com
A Climbing Gym Is Opening in Noleta
••• Tickets are on sale for AIA Santa Barbara’s ArchitecTours event on October 1, “in person after a virtual tour in 2021 and a canceled tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. The projects on the tour include several unique residences; a contemporary cliffside home on The Mesa [by Winick Architects and pictured above and below; photos by Erin Feinblatt], a renovated modern farmhouse in Downtown Santa Barbara, and two homes in Montecito that share a strong relationship with their natural surroundings. Also, on the tour are several historic building renovations including the former Hollister Family Office building and adobe which now hosts the Appleton Partners Studio and architectural library. Additionally, tour goers will also have the chance to visit two new multi-family housing buildings downtown.”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Doug Margerum Nominated Winemaker of the Year
Doug Margerum and the Margerum Wine Company announce Doug’s nomination as Winemaker of the Year for the 23rd anniversary of Wine Enthusiast’s coveted Annual Wine Star Awards, which honors individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. Winners will be announced in the magazine’s Best of Year Issue in December 2022.
sitelinesb.com
Restaurant Changes on Coast Village Road
First, the disappointing news: Mesa Burger has closed its outpost on Coast Village Road. The Mesa and Goleta locations will remain open. Most likely taking the space: Lilac Patisserie, which has applied for a beer and wine license there. “I can confirm that we are currently negotiating the lease,” said co-owner Gillian Muralles when I reached out. “We are planning to open a new bistro/cafe concept that will be reminiscent of our downtown Lilac Patisserie location. Similar to our flagship location, we plan to offer a full espresso bar and a number of familiar desserts and pastries, which will be available for walk-in orders. In addition, patrons will find many of the same breakfast and lunch items such as waffles, eggs Benedict, our turkey club sandwich, and fresh salads and soups. In addition, we plan to expand our beer and wine offerings, as well as our breakfast and lunch menus. We’re toying with new hot menu items such as croque madame, steak frites, grilled salmon, and burgers with fries. Our team is also discussing the possibility of a dinner menu down the line. We are excited about this new endeavor and we will be keeping our clients posted via social media @lilacpatisserie—stay tuned for more updates!”
Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt
The American Legion Post 534 continued to celebrate its 3rd annual summer concert series Today in Orcutt with live music and a BBQ. The post The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
lagunabeachindy.com
Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package
Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
Rangers don't expect latest rainfall to make much difference at Lopez Lake
Some of the impacts of the low levels include community water usage—along with recreational use for swimming, boating, and fishing.
My review of Giuseppe’s Italian restaurant at Pismo Beach.
Patti and I have been going to Pismo Beach quite often this year, compliments of a friend who has a home there and has been sharing it with us. It beats staying in a hotel or motel and constantly eating out.
‘Unusually early’ storm coming to SLO County. Here’s when and how much rain it’ll bring
Rain has already started falling in some areas.
Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member
VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial paddle out took place on Saturday for a Ventura firefighter. Friends and relatives of Matthew "Clappy" Clapsaddle paddled out at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Clapsaddle, 59, was part of the Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team. The firefighter-paramedic died of an unexpected cardiac emergency while in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding The post Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Free laundry pop-up in Grover Beach
As the cost of detergent and other supplies continues to rise, the Laundry Project eases the financial burden of laundry for people in need.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley
Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
Santa Barbara Independent
County Animal Services Director Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is. pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has. been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
