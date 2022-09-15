Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
Billy Ray Brown made a name for himself as a pro with three PGA Tour wins in the ’90s. But these days, he might be better known as a broadcaster, covering the action on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for Golf Channel and CBS. One of...
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
Golf instruction: Teeing your golf ball to the correct height is the key to hitting more fairways
Teeing up the golf ball is something amateur golfers do mindlessly. Put the tee in the ground, put the golf ball on top and fire away. However, if your tee height doesn’t match the type of shot you’re trying to hit, be prepared to lose a lot of golf balls.
golfmagic.com
Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title
Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Channel
Fortinet payout: Max Homa's back-to-back worth $2.7 million
For the second straight year, Max Homa is the winner of the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Homa edged Danny Willett by a shot after a wild final hole Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and earned the nearly $1.5 million winner's check. At $1,440,000 to be exact, this year's first-place prize was $180,000 more than what Homa won a year ago.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
Golf Channel
After costly three-putt, Danny Willett will 'live to fight another day'
Danny Willett had 3 feet, 7 inches for birdie to win the Fortinet Championship. He ended up losing it outright. In a crazy two-shot swing on the final green Sunday at Silverado Resort, Willett three-putted for bogey from inside 4 feet after playing competitor Max Homa chipped in for birdie moments earlier. And instead of Willett winning on the PGA Tour for the first time since the 2016 Masters, it was Homa successfully defending his title at the PGA Tour’s season opener in Napa, California.
RELATED PEOPLE
GolfWRX
Cam Smith awkwardly bats off question taunting Rory McIlroy at LIV presser
When Cam Smith won the 150th Open Championship, he had the gallery chuckle during his winner’s press conference when wondering how many beers would fit inside the Claret Jug. Not long after, he revealed all!. Not all pressers are the same, though, and with LIV Golf, we should always...
Winner's Bag: Max Homa, 2022 Fortinet Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Max Homa used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Fortinet Championship:. DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X shaft, Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup venue: Hole-by-hole look at re-routed Quail Hollow Club
Quail Hollow Club has a different look for this week’s Presidents Cup. The host venue, which is located just south of downtown Charlotte, will still play to par of 71 as it has done for the past three Wells Fargo Championships and 2017 PGA Championship, but the routing has been altered to ensure that the course’s most famous stretch of holes (Nos. 16-18), also known as the “Green Mile,” will factor in more matches.
SkySports
Phil Mickelson: LIV Golf 'here to stay', calls for PGA Tour to 'come together' with breakaway circuit
Phil Mickelson has vowed that LIV Golf is "here to stay" and that the PGA Tour will "never" return to having all the best players in the world competing. The six-time major champion was among the first players to join the breakaway circuit and has played in every event of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, having apologised earlier in the year for "reckless" comments about the rival league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Harrison Endycott cracks driver, barely makes cut, shoots 7 under in Tour debut
Talk about a Tour debut to remember. So far, Harrison Endycott has shot par to begin his rookie season, cracked his driver in the second round, birdied to make the cut on the number and then shot 7-under 65 on Saturday to jump into contention. “It's funny. I feel very,...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation
When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods breaking Sam Snead's record? Don't bet against him, says Notah Begay
Will Tiger Woods break Sam Snead’s record? Don’t bet against him, says one of Woods’ longtime friends. In a wide-ranging interview with Golfweek around his 50th birthday, Notah Begay III declared that he believes Woods, who returned to play three major championships this year following a serious car accident in February 2021, still has at least one more good run at Snead's mark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Golf Channel
Leadoff double proves costly for Rory McIlroy in Rome
Despite coughing up his lead and needing to birdie his final hole to shoot even par Saturday at the Italian Open, Rory McIlroy was thinking big picture. “Thankfully, I'm still in it,” he said. That sentiment arguably lasted just one hole on Sunday at Marco Simone Golf and Country...
Comments / 2