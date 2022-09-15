ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title

Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
Fortinet payout: Max Homa's back-to-back worth $2.7 million

For the second straight year, Max Homa is the winner of the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Homa edged Danny Willett by a shot after a wild final hole Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and earned the nearly $1.5 million winner's check. At $1,440,000 to be exact, this year's first-place prize was $180,000 more than what Homa won a year ago.
After costly three-putt, Danny Willett will 'live to fight another day'

Danny Willett had 3 feet, 7 inches for birdie to win the Fortinet Championship. He ended up losing it outright. In a crazy two-shot swing on the final green Sunday at Silverado Resort, Willett three-putted for bogey from inside 4 feet after playing competitor Max Homa chipped in for birdie moments earlier. And instead of Willett winning on the PGA Tour for the first time since the 2016 Masters, it was Homa successfully defending his title at the PGA Tour’s season opener in Napa, California.
Cam Smith awkwardly bats off question taunting Rory McIlroy at LIV presser

When Cam Smith won the 150th Open Championship, he had the gallery chuckle during his winner’s press conference when wondering how many beers would fit inside the Claret Jug. Not long after, he revealed all!. Not all pressers are the same, though, and with LIV Golf, we should always...
Winner's Bag: Max Homa, 2022 Fortinet Championship

A complete list of the golf equipment Max Homa used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Fortinet Championship:. DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X shaft, Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design...
Presidents Cup venue: Hole-by-hole look at re-routed Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club has a different look for this week’s Presidents Cup. The host venue, which is located just south of downtown Charlotte, will still play to par of 71 as it has done for the past three Wells Fargo Championships and 2017 PGA Championship, but the routing has been altered to ensure that the course’s most famous stretch of holes (Nos. 16-18), also known as the “Green Mile,” will factor in more matches.
Phil Mickelson: LIV Golf 'here to stay', calls for PGA Tour to 'come together' with breakaway circuit

Phil Mickelson has vowed that LIV Golf is "here to stay" and that the PGA Tour will "never" return to having all the best players in the world competing. The six-time major champion was among the first players to join the breakaway circuit and has played in every event of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, having apologised earlier in the year for "reckless" comments about the rival league.
Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation

When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
Tiger Woods breaking Sam Snead's record? Don't bet against him, says Notah Begay

Will Tiger Woods break Sam Snead’s record? Don’t bet against him, says one of Woods’ longtime friends. In a wide-ranging interview with Golfweek around his 50th birthday, Notah Begay III declared that he believes Woods, who returned to play three major championships this year following a serious car accident in February 2021, still has at least one more good run at Snead's mark.
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Leadoff double proves costly for Rory McIlroy in Rome

Despite coughing up his lead and needing to birdie his final hole to shoot even par Saturday at the Italian Open, Rory McIlroy was thinking big picture. “Thankfully, I'm still in it,” he said. That sentiment arguably lasted just one hole on Sunday at Marco Simone Golf and Country...
