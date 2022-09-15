Quail Hollow Club has a different look for this week’s Presidents Cup. The host venue, which is located just south of downtown Charlotte, will still play to par of 71 as it has done for the past three Wells Fargo Championships and 2017 PGA Championship, but the routing has been altered to ensure that the course’s most famous stretch of holes (Nos. 16-18), also known as the “Green Mile,” will factor in more matches.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO