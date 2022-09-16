Read full article on original website
Where Are You Picking Your Hudson Valley Pumpkins This Fall?
The leaves are starting to turn and the weather has a slight chill in the air. Fall has arrived in the Hudson Valley. When you're planning out your fall festive weekends, pumpkin picking has to be at the top of this list right?. When Does Pumpkin Picking Season Start in...
Fall Foliage Starts to Emerge Across the Hudson Valley
The pumpkin spice coffee has been flowing for a few weeks now, which was the first sign that fall was near in the Hudson Valley. Now, I LOVE NY has released the first fall foliage map of the season and you can feel fall creeping in. While we're still battling...
CNY’s best known apple orchard plans a big move into the marijuana business
You’ve never seen or likely even heard of Ayrloom products, but the history behind the brand suggests you will soon, especially if you plan to buy marijuana in New York state. Ayrloom is the brand name for marijuana-laced beverages, edibles (like gummis) and vape products that will be produced...
Are Drivers that Drive Around Like This Breaking the Law in New York?
When you get behind the wheel of your car or truck there are hundreds of reasons the police could pull you over, but is this one of them?. Did anyone else grow up with parents that liked to tell little lies?. I know that I did!!! My parents used common...
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday. Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
Taste Test Review of Celebrity’s Hudson Valley Beer
True beer lovers know the taste of locally produced beverages. Craft beers not only taste fresher but they also have a special story behind them, especially when they're made in the Hudson Valley. Have you ever had food or beverages that were made by a celebrity?. Personally, I don't believe...
20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level
Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Town Library Hosting Special Give Back Opportunity for Animals
You can support beloved animals and learn more about the adoption process. There are so many animals in the Hudson Valley that are in need of a loving home and it seems like the issue gets worse and worse. The Beekman Library is a very cute library and they are trying to bring some awareness to the issue by hosting a special give back opportunity.
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
EPA & NY Announce They Will Restore Hudson River to Former Glory
Imagine being able to swim in the Hudson River and eat fish caught on its shore. New York says that they are committed to making that a reality again. On Tuesday the EPA announced that it has reached a settlement with GE that will help determine just what needs to be done to address contamination levels once and for all. The Hudson River hasn't been the same since the 1940s when GE began discharging PCBs into the water from two of their New York manufacturing facilities. For thirty years GE continued to pollute the Hudson River, forcing generations of New Yorkers out of the water.
Why the Next NY Police Helicopter You See May be Full of Fish
The next time you see a New York State Police (NYSP) helicopter flying over your house, it may not be trying locate a fugitive, or even transporting a government official. In fact, it just may be full of fish. New York State Police Fish-Stocking. The Hudson Valley was recently captivated...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
