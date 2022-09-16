ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo: The Master Chief Collection microtransaction plans ditched

By Shaun Prescott
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Spartan Points won't be purchasable, 343 Industries confirms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6dPN_0hxOHEQW00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Spartan Points are the currency in Halo: The Master Chief Collection used to unlock cosmetics. You have to actually play the game to earn them, but back in June, 343 Industries announced it was considering making them purchasable. The justification was cloaked in benevolence: it was to be an "optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime and want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind, or maybe want to grab the specific items they want."

It's true that MCC has a load of cosmetic items, including armour effects, voices, weapon skins and more. But if you consider playing Halo so toilsome that you'd prefer to pay to earn these in-game spoils, here's bad news, I guess: Halo: MCC is definitely not getting purchasable Spartan Points, 343 announced today. That's probably comforting news for existing Halo players who are proud to have earned their in-game garb the hard way.

Earning Spartan Points will become a bit easier too. It was announced in August that Spartan Points will soon be earned with every new level reached, and that players will retroactively receive these points if they're already at a higher—or max—level. Currently, challenges must be completed to earn the currency.

But that's not happening until November, with today's update just reaffirming those plans. "We are also looking to enact changes to the earn rates of Spartan Points and remove barriers that players have been facing. The 100-point cap is being removed, retroactive points will be granted, and we will be making further adjustments to Challenges to make them more rewarding, along with bringing back Double XP Weekends," 343 Industries writes.

All this follows a substantial content update for Halo: MCC, which released last month. It added a bunch of collectibles, new Forge options, and mod tools for Halo Reach among a lot of other stuff.

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake

Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches

The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Activision has been stingy with details about the standalone sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, but we finally got some concrete details today during the Call of Duty Next event. It's called Warzone 2.0, and it's coming out very soon after Modern Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak

GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2. No developer takes its time like Rockstar Games. Every open world game it makes is more elaborate and takes longer to build than the last, and Grand Theft Auto 6 (opens in new tab), whenever it's done, will arrive at least 10 years after GTA 5. But for the first time we won't see the new Grand Theft Auto for the first time in a fastidiously manicured Rockstar trailer: Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked this weekend, and it leaked big.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Prescott
Person
Lou Reed
PC Gamer

This builder snuck a whole-ass gaming PC inside an Xbox 360

YouTuber Tech By Matt pushes one of the hottest chassis in gaming to its very limits. PC cases these days are all about showing off: tempered glass panels, RGB lighting, sleek metal designs like alien spacecraft, the works. Many builders, however, buck the trends in order to create the most ludicrous "sleeper PCs" with high end hardware cloaked in outdated or unassuming cases, like some kind of warrior monk incognito.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

This Massive GTA 6 Leak Has The Entire Gaming World Talking

In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback

It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microtransaction#Collectibles#Halo Reach#Master Chief#Video Game#343 Industries#Mcc
IGN

Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Diablo 4 Leak Gives Fans A First Look At The In-Game Cosmetics Shop

Few could have predicted that only a few short hours after the monumental "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, Blizzard's highly anticipated "Diablo 4" would succumb to a similar fate. A recent leak posted to Reddit showcases almost an hour of alleged "Diablo 4" gameplay footage. The footage offered fans a look at a "Diablo 4" Barbarian completing multiple quests, exploring a dungeon, and of course, tearing down foes. But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing shown off. The leak also showcased the "Diablo 4" in-game item shop.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to unlock MissingNo in Vampire Survivors

Up until recently, it was impossible to unlock Vampire Survivors MissingNo secret playable character in-game. Instead you had to edit the game's code directly. Of course, this wasn't intended by the developers, who had removed the character in one of the early updates, but now you can unlock MissingNo by playing.
POKEMON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Sydney
PC Gamer

This stealth game challenges you to do murders, then vacuum up the mess

Justice Sucks: Tactical Vacuum Action has made me a killing machine. The first guard is a burly dude. He's standing next to a porthole in the cruise ship's dining area, which I violently pop inwards to knock him down. Then I smack him with a nearby wet floor sign while he's lying on the ground for good measure, and hide under a table before the dazed thug can get up and spot me.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Build villainous lairs and wreck others' dreams in this puzzly tile-placing game

A "tactical battle puzzler" with shades of the best tile-placing board games. Newly-appointed lair architect to the evil mastermind, your job is to build the best lair. The competition? The... other minions of the evil mastermind. Whoever builds the best lair wins. That's the setup to Chambers of Devious Design, a recently-released indie puzzler that has you plopping down tiles to delight the boss and destroy the competition.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This massive Bloodborne Minecraft build is more majestic than the blood moon

It seems like I should be desensitized to the impact of large-scale Minecraft builds after all these years but just when I think I've seen it all someone goes and starts posting screenshots of a build that looks right out of Bloodborne. Super skilled builder Potomy has spent four months on this project so far and still has bigger plans yet for turning it into a custom downloadable map, they tell me. Even if I didn't ever get to play inside this build, it's making my eyes pretty damn happy just to look at.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy