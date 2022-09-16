ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John's publicist says he's very disappointed she was left out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Emmys

By Raechal Shewfelt
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
robinreece
3d ago

this is so low , how could not include her! , she was a such a wonderful , person , she should have been included , half the the people that were included no one know . this is shameful! God Bless her , May her soul Rest in Peace ! you all don't know greatness , even if it looked you square in the face . She was greatness to the the Max!! ❤️🎶🎶🎶

Mary Kruszewski
3d ago

Olivia Newton-John should have been shown. respect GOD BLESS her loved Grease. Olivia is a beautiful human being. God Bless

Sharon Carlson
3d ago

that's sad because they should have done said something about her because she was everything in the world with Greece and all the moves she made and her singing she was wonderful and Emmys didn't do anything for for

