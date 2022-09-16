ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 highlights: Alvarez cruises past Golovkin to win trilogy

Canelo Alvarez (58–2–2, 39 KO) made it look easy last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the boxing superstar outclassed a slow and tentative Gennady Golovkin (42–2–1, 37 KO) to retain his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)

Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday

Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sara McMann reacts to Aspen Ladd’s weight miss: ‘Equivalent of cheating’

It is not at all surprising that Aspen Ladd missed weight earlier this afternoon. She’s missed the Bantamweight limit twice previously, and one of her recent bouts took place at Featherweight due to the struggle of making weight. Hell, she’s banned from trying to make 135 pounds in her home state of California after packing on too much weight in 2019 after hitting the Bantamweight limit successfully.
UFC
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition

Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades. News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 60 last night

Last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 60. Ever with a couple cancellations in the final weeks prior to the event, UFC Vegas 60 filled the night with 13 bouts. Most of them featured products of “Contenders Series,” but fortunately, the Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong carried significant title implications and kept the stakes high.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This

Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine

UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Pic! Dana White posts gory shot of Gregory Rodrigues’ massive cut getting stitched up

Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 60 event was a blood soaked affair that featured some of the nastiest cuts we’ve seen in a while. While the main event between Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong was ended late by an axe cut above Yadong’s eye, we have to award Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues for cut of the night, as the entire area between his eyes was left mangled by a big knee from Chidi Njokuani.
UFC

