Dana White shared an absolutely grotesque photo of Gregory Rodrigues' cut after UFC Fight Night 210
WARNING: This post contains a graphic image. Keep reading at your own risk. As far as gnarly images of a fighter’s cut goes, it doesn’t get more gnarly than what UFC president Dana White shared Saturday night after UFC Fight Night 210. Gregory Rodrigues showed a lot of...
Canelo vs. GGG 3 highlights: Alvarez cruises past Golovkin to win trilogy
Canelo Alvarez (58–2–2, 39 KO) made it look easy last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the boxing superstar outclassed a slow and tentative Gennady Golovkin (42–2–1, 37 KO) to retain his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
Bye! Mike Tyson watches Jake Paul spar, bails after 30 seconds — ‘He wasn't interested’
Mike Tyson was impressed by Jake Paul’s ability to inject new life into the “sweet science” and even campaigned for the sport of boxing to create a YouTube championship for celebrity pugilists like Paul who can draw money as featured attractions. But when it came to his...
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
Roman Reigns shoves Logan Paul as things get heated in press conference after it's announced they'll headline WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia
WWE held a press conference Saturday to announce the main event of it's Crown Jewel event and things got heated towards the end of the presser. Rumors and speculation had began running rampant during the week after WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impulsive.
WWE・
UFC Fight Night 210 video: Bloodied Gregory Rodrigues rallies to TKO Chidi Njokuani in Round 2
“That’s inspirational stuff right there, man.”. That was cageside announcer Paul Felder’s assessment of Gregory Rodrigues’ performance in the immediate aftermath of his UFC Fight Night 210 bout with Chidi Njokuani, and he couldn’t be more right about the second-round TKO win for “Robocop” in their middleweight bout.
Highlights! Gillian Robertson chokes Mariya Agapova, who almost bites off own tongue | UFC Vegas 60
Gillian Robertson scored yet another submission finish earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Canadian veteran stopped fellow women’s flyweight contender Mariya Agapova with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday
Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
Midnight Mania! Sara McMann reacts to Aspen Ladd’s weight miss: ‘Equivalent of cheating’
It is not at all surprising that Aspen Ladd missed weight earlier this afternoon. She’s missed the Bantamweight limit twice previously, and one of her recent bouts took place at Featherweight due to the struggle of making weight. Hell, she’s banned from trying to make 135 pounds in her home state of California after packing on too much weight in 2019 after hitting the Bantamweight limit successfully.
BBC
Alvarez v Golovkin III: 'Canelo' vows to stop challenger inside distance in Las Vegas
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Sunday, 18 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app from 05:00 BST. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is wary of the threat posed by "intelligent" Gennady Golovkin but plans to win their trilogy bout this weekend inside 12 rounds.
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition
Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades. News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 60 last night
Last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 60. Ever with a couple cancellations in the final weeks prior to the event, UFC Vegas 60 filled the night with 13 bouts. Most of them featured products of “Contenders Series,” but fortunately, the Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong carried significant title implications and kept the stakes high.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This
Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
Pic! Dana White posts gory shot of Gregory Rodrigues’ massive cut getting stitched up
Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 60 event was a blood soaked affair that featured some of the nastiest cuts we’ve seen in a while. While the main event between Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong was ended late by an axe cut above Yadong’s eye, we have to award Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues for cut of the night, as the entire area between his eyes was left mangled by a big knee from Chidi Njokuani.
