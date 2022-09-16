Brittany Snow Was Against Estranged Husband Tyler Stanaland Joining ‘Selling OC’ Cast Long Before Split

mega

Brittany Snow was against her then-husband Tyler Stanaland joining Selling the OC well before their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple were engaged in 2019 and held a March 2020 ceremony where they exchanged vows and made their marriage official. Now, just two short years later, they’re calling it quits.

In identical Instagram posts made Wednesday, September 14, the pair broke the news to followers that they would be walking away from their marriage.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” wrote the Pitch Perfect actress in her social media statement, “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

The 36-year-old Pitch Perfect actress continued her statement: “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Thanks to those close to the couple, more information regarding the reasoning being their breakup has been revealed.

Marital bliss is said to have come to an end after Stanaland joined the cast of Netflix’s Selling the OC , a spin-off of the successful Selling Sunset , which chronicles the high-stakes real estate deals and drama at The Oppenheim Group .

The 33-year-old realtor revealed to his wife that one of his co-stars attempted to kiss him off-camera. Not only was the Nip/Tuck actress reluctant about her then-husband taking on the role, but sources also revealed she flat-out did not want him on the show.

“Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant,” an insider told People. “He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.”

As is the case in reality TV, separating personal lives from eligible content for the show proved too strenuous for the young marriage. The source added, “they had issues before, but this is the final straw.”

Another insider close to the couple shared a more damning view, stating, “they're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent.”

In an episode of the Reality Life with Kase Casey podcast, the Selling the OC star confirmed rumors of his co-star, Kayla Cardona 's inappropriate advances towards him on the set which he said took place on more than one occasion.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well,” the Orange County real estate agent said, “And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

He continued, “But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married.”

Time to queue the infamous Pitch Perfect cup song, “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone…”