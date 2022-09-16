Read full article on original website
Related
2024 Ford Mustang GT vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: Here’s How They Compare
Ford, ChevroletSurprisingly, the unloved Chevy Camaro SS holds its own against the next-gen Ford Mustang GT.
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
CNET
Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut
It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2024 Ford Mustang S650: Everything You Need to Know Before the Big Reveal
KGP Photography / The DriveThe next-gen Mustang's camo will be peeled away on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
Dodge Challenger: First of 7 ‘Last Call’ Limited-Editions Revealed
Dodge is releasing 7 of the 'Last Call' Limited-edition Dodge Challengers. This is what we know of the first of 7. The post Dodge Challenger: First of 7 ‘Last Call’ Limited-Editions Revealed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There are 6 Ford Mustang race cars coming in 2024
DETROIT – The new 2024 Ford Mustang is ready to attack the track. Ford is planning to offer no less than six different Mustang race cars starting in 2024. Along with a redesigned NASCAR Cup Series car, the Mustang will be available in several road and drag racing variants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors
Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 GMC Sierra Only Needs to Change 3 Things
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is an excellent truck to consider. However, the GMC Sierra has three things to improve. The post The 2022 GMC Sierra Only Needs to Change 3 Things appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla executive teases manufacturer’s first affordable electric vehicle and responds to the car’s alleged release date
TESLA has teased a new affordable electric car which could cost as little as $30,000 at a tech conference in San Francisco. Company executive Martin Viecha told an invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference that the motor giant is looking at strengthening its portfolio with a cheaper EV. Viecha used the...
No Ford Mustang GT500 for Final Year of 6th-Gen Model
FordThe Mach 1 is now the highest-spec 2023 Mustang you can buy.
Will There Actually Be a 2024 Ram Dakota?
As the mid-size truck wars heat up, more manufacturers are entering the fray. What are Ram's plans for a smaller truck? The post Will There Actually Be a 2024 Ram Dakota? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Family Not Heading To Australia, Says Farley
Ford Australia is in the midst of a major lineup shakeup, adding a variety of new products in the coming months and years consisting of five new electrified vehicles by 2024 – including the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, the Ford F-150, which is set to launch there next year, and possibly even the Ford Maverick. The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford Everest have already proven quite popular in Australia as well, but another off-road focused Blue Oval model – the Ford Bronco – won’t be joining them, as CEO Jim Farley recently revealed to CarExpert.
MotorAuthority
BMW XM super SUV teased ahead of Sept. 27 debut
BMW M is close to revealing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, and it's due for its debut on Sept. 27. A teaser video released on Tuesday gives...
The New Ford Mustang Reveal Attracted Car Lovers From Across America
This year's Detroit Auto Show is somewhat underwhelming - given the state of the car industry we're not overly surprised. But Ford injected life into the Motor City last night with its Mustang Stampede spectacle, a special reveal event for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang. The company invited hundreds of Mustang owners from all six previous generations to cruise from its headquarters in Dearborn to Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB
Here's a look at the 2007 Toyota Highlander midsize SUV model and its pros and cons as a used SUV option on the automotive market. The post The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient?
As a hybrid SUV, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has a good value proposition. But, how efficient is it? The post Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean?
Ferrari swore the day would never come, but it has arrived. Ferrari has added an SUV to the lineup. The post New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
139K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0