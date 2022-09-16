ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'

PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
City
Biddeford, ME
Biddeford, ME
Government
wabi.tv

Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Lost hunting dog Whiskey found by Maine State Police

YORK (WGME) - A Maine State Police Trooper has rescued a missing hunting dog that stemmed from a recent crash in Ogunquit. Maine State Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, passing drivers called 911 saying they thought they saw the missing dog, Whiskey, near mile marker 11 on I-95 in York.
OGUNQUIT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Street#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WMTW

Former resident claims Franklin Towers issues go back 20 years

First a lightning strike in late August knocked out power. Then there was word of a bed bug infestation. Now, a former resident of Franklin Towers reached out to 8 Investigates to tell WMTW the problems go back 20 years. Bob Bickford has found a new place to live after...
PORTLAND, ME
addictedtovacation.com

11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday

CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
CUMBERLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGME

Cool and Wet Start to the Work Week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- The summer temps of Sunday are long gone. Cool weather is here to start off the week, and they look to stick around for the rest of it. Monday and Tuesday look to be wet as well. We get a brief break from the rain for Wednesday with...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
NAPLES, ME
WGME

Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy