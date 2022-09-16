ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Six injured in four incidents across Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate violent incidents that injured six people overnight. According to police, the first incident happened about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 near W. Birch and N. 92nd where two Milwaukee men, one 22 and one 23 years of age, were shot and are expected to survive. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
SHOREWOOD, WI
CBS 58

Shorewood police investigate shooting incident at Metro Market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at Metro Market on Sept. 17. Police say the suspect was arrested and taken into police custody at a different location. Police say the shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. last night, on Sept. 17. Police say...
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
KENOSHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked

A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.” Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Homicide investigation near 12th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 12th and Keefe. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim is an adult male. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtmj.com

BID looking to pedestrianize Brady Street; how do locals feel?

MILWAUKEE – Brady St. may look a little different if the Brady Street Business Improvement District has their way. The group is looking to eliminate driving to make Brady St. pedestrian-only after recent crime including the hit-and-run attack that killed a man walking across the street as well as the shooting that left 4 people injured.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.

