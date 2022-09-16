Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Six injured in four incidents across Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate violent incidents that injured six people overnight. According to police, the first incident happened about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 near W. Birch and N. 92nd where two Milwaukee men, one 22 and one 23 years of age, were shot and are expected to survive. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
CBS 58
Investigation underway regarding fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was located deceased in a vacant residence on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19. Milwaukee Police say in a statement that the death was the result of a fatal shooting that occurred at around 9:50 a.m. at N. 38th St. and W. Center St.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
CBS 58
Police investigate early morning shooting near 16th & Lincoln - victim in critical condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old man was shot on Sunday, Sept. 18 at around 2:41 a.m. near 16th St. and Lincoln Ave. According to authorities the victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is listed as critical. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Bar shooting in Kenosha leaves two dead, two injured
Kenosha police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a bar that left two men dead and another two people injured.
CBS 58
Shorewood police investigate shooting incident at Metro Market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at Metro Market on Sept. 17. Police say the suspect was arrested and taken into police custody at a different location. Police say the shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. last night, on Sept. 17. Police say...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
CBS 58
Overnight in Kenosha: 4 people shot, including 2 victims fatally wounded, at Las Margaritas
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a scene where four people were shot, two fatally, at Las Margaritas near 23rd Ave. and Roosevelt Rd., at around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Neighbors who didn't want to go on camera Saturday morning said when things...
One killed in motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a person died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash.
WISN
Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
Police: Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked
A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.” Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.
CBS 58
MPD: Homicide investigation near 12th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 12th and Keefe. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim is an adult male. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
wtmj.com
BID looking to pedestrianize Brady Street; how do locals feel?
MILWAUKEE – Brady St. may look a little different if the Brady Street Business Improvement District has their way. The group is looking to eliminate driving to make Brady St. pedestrian-only after recent crime including the hit-and-run attack that killed a man walking across the street as well as the shooting that left 4 people injured.
City officials announce new initiative to deter reckless driving
The Near West Side neighborhood of Milwaukee announced a new initiative Friday in an effort to deter reckless driving.
CBS 58
Bus drivers wanted: hiring event held by Wisconsin School Bus Company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shortage of bus drivers continues to impact student transportation around the nation. Wisconsin Central School Bus Company hosted a hiring event today, on Sept. 17, to find drivers for Milwaukee Public School districts. Bus drivers can be paid up to $25 per hour -- and...
CBS 58
Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
