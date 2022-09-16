Read full article on original website
Inside the Making of ‘Andor,’ the Star Wars Series That Changes Everything
FOR A SENSE of what makes the ambitious new Disney+ series Andor different from just about everything else in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, consider this: There will be no Jedi appearing over the show’s two allotted seasons, but in the very first episode, there is a scene set in a brothel — a first in the entire live-action history of the oft-sexless saga.
New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” prequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a second “The Shining” prequel film, this one focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly.
Splash's Daryl Hannah Defends Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Casting
Halle Bailey landed the role of a lifetime being cast to play Disney’s favorite red-haired mermaid Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake. Unfortunately, a number of online haters downvoted the first trailer of the live-action movie which led to it being the most disliked Disney trailer on YouTube, using the hashtag #NotMyAriel. From one little mermaid to another, Splash’s Daryl Hannah has defended Halle Bailey’s casting in being the next Ariel against the backlash.
Nicholas Galitzine to Star Opposite Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’
In Amazon Prime Video’s “The Idea of You,” Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway stars as a divorced mother who sparks a passionate love affair with a pop star she meets after taking her daughter to a music festival. And now, the object of her on-screen desire has been cast.
"The Woman King" Smashed At The Box Office, But Here's How People On Twitter Are Really Reacting To The Film
The Woman King had an incredible debut at the box office, and the reactions are in!
FRANK Signs to A3 Artists Agency
Non-scripted and digital production company FRANK has signed to A3 Artist Agency for representation across all divisions, Variety has learned. Known for their non-scripted television series under the Discovery umbrella, FRANK’s impressive slate boasts projects like “Delicious Miss Brown” on Food Network, and the James Beard award-winning PBS series, “Pati’s Mexican Table.” The company was founded by Dan Connell and Pasquale DeFazio.
