ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Inside the Making of ‘Andor,’ the Star Wars Series That Changes Everything

FOR A SENSE of what makes the ambitious new Disney+ series Andor different from just about everything else in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, consider this: There will be no Jedi appearing over the show’s two allotted seasons, but in the very first episode, there is a scene set in a brothel — a first in the entire live-action history of the oft-sexless saga.
MOVIES
SFGate

New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’

“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” prequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a second “The Shining” prequel film, this one focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Splash's Daryl Hannah Defends Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Casting

Halle Bailey landed the role of a lifetime being cast to play Disney’s favorite red-haired mermaid Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake. Unfortunately, a number of online haters downvoted the first trailer of the live-action movie which led to it being the most disliked Disney trailer on YouTube, using the hashtag #NotMyAriel. From one little mermaid to another, Splash’s Daryl Hannah has defended Halle Bailey’s casting in being the next Ariel against the backlash.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Ernie Hudson
SFGate

FRANK Signs to A3 Artists Agency

Non-scripted and digital production company FRANK has signed to A3 Artist Agency for representation across all divisions, Variety has learned. Known for their non-scripted television series under the Discovery umbrella, FRANK’s impressive slate boasts projects like “Delicious Miss Brown” on Food Network, and the James Beard award-winning PBS series, “Pati’s Mexican Table.” The company was founded by Dan Connell and Pasquale DeFazio.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy