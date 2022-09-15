Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Editorial: Villanueva, L.A.’s loosest cannon and pettiest cop
The potential proof that armed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies confiscated from the house of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday included her cell phone, private pc — and videotapes of the TV present she starred in 60 years in the past, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Maybe that’s a sign of how deep L.A.’s sheriff thinks this suspected conspiracy goes — Kuehl, and her alleged co-conspirator, activist Patti Giggans, may need been planning to collude on a no-bid contract because the Nineteen Fifties.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
Canyon News
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home Searched
SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit served search warrants at multiple locations in connection with an ongoing public corruption investigation on Wednesday, September 14. One of those locations was the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor, Sheila Kuehl. In a statement made...
Man killed by LAPD officers while wielding airsoft gun identified by coroner
A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home […]
L.A. County's eviction moratorium will expire, so what happens next?
Los Angeles County, whose 10 million people are spread across 88 different cities, will unwind special renter protections created in response to the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, which some believe may add to the region’s homelessness crisis. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors decided in a 3-to-2 vote...
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
thelocalmalibu.com
Data Dump in Mitrice Richardson Case with Hopes in Getting the Public’s Help Solving the 13 Year Old Cold Case
A large ominous cloud has been hanging over the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department since Mitrice Richardson disappeared thirteen years ago and the clouds only became darker when her body was found 11 months later, approximately six miles from the Lost Hills Station where she was released shortly after midnight on September 17th, 2009.
kpcc.org
Former USC Dean Will Plead Guilty To Bribing Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas
Former USC Dean Will Plead Guilty To Bribing Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. Federal prosecutors say Marilyn Flynn, 83, will admit she bribed then-L.A. County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas — when he was an L.A. County supervisor and she was a dean in the university's School of Social Work — by funneling $100,000 from his campaign account through the university and into his son’s nonprofit. Prosecutors say Ridley-Thomas then voted to give a lucrative county contract to USC’s School of Social Work.
ACLU and L.A. County agree on changes at jail inmate reception center
Representatives of L.A. County and the ACLU today agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit
A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets
Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
oc-breeze.com
Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract
The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
Former USC Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn agrees to plead guilty to federal bribery charge
Former University of Southern California Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge she faces in a political corruption case brought against her in October of last year. The case, which ties to suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, alleges that during her time as dean, Flynn conspired with Ridley-Thomas while he was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors from 2017 to 2018, something prosecutors say resulted in the university receiving lucrative county contracts, which were expected to generate about $9 million a year.According to the 20-count indictment, Flynn, 83, agreed...
2urbangirls.com
Woman settles with Kaiser after employee allegedly recorded her undressing
NORWALK, Calif. – A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified...
spectrumnews1.com
Homeless man arrested in arson fire at LA church
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story...
Courthouse News Service
LA County, ACLU see common ground resolving inhumane conditions at jail intake center
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Los Angeles County agreed with the American Civil Liberties Union to resolve the recent inhumane conditions at the intake center for the county jails where inmates have been left stranded for days in an overcrowded, unhygienic space while waiting for permanent housing in the jail.
Late inmate’s mother disputes LAPD version of son’s death
The mother of Jalani Lovett, who died in 2021 while in police custody, is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Terry Lovett alleges that the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies. Terry Lovett’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit cites negligence and...
2 arrested in connection with break-in, theft of guns from LA home of Rep. Karen Bass, police say
Two people are in custody in connection with a break-in at Rep. Karen Bass' home, Los Angeles police confirmed Wednesday evening.
