Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction On Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops
ESPN's Paul Finebaum raved about Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops while on SEC Network this Saturday morning. Finebaum believes Stoops has been so successful with the Wildcats that he'll be a hot commodity in the offseason. "I think he's one of the elite coaches now in the SEC," Finebaum said...
Rich Scangarello Severely Disappointed in UK's Offensive Performance Against Youngstown State
In the span of two weeks, Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello has expressed both the thrill and agony of coaching football. After the Wildcats' win over Florida a week ago in The Swamp, the OC was over the moon with how his offense responded in the second half, earning a gritty ...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 35-31 Loss vs. Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, running back Jawhar Jordan, offensive tackle Michael Gonzalez and inside linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Seminoles:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
Family celebrates Mark Stoops' ascent to top of Kentucky wins list
It could not have played out more perfectly for Mark Stoops. On Sept. 10 in Gainesville, his Kentucky team took down SEC rival Florida to push Stoops past Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest coach in Kentucky history. One week later, the stars aligned for the celebration as...
Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players
Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga. On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on ...
Youngstown State at Kentucky odds, picks and predictions
The Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) visit the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) Saturday. Kickoff from Kroger Field is set for noon p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Youngstown State at Kentucky odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Rankings courtesy...
Comments / 0