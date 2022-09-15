Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Leader Charged with Seditious Conspiracy Asks for Jan. 6 Trial Delay, Citing ‘Breakdown’ of Communication with Lawyers
The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has asked the federal judge overseeing his case to delay his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial, saying that he has had a “complete, or near-complete breakdown” of communication with his lawyers, and signaling that he plans to sever his case from his co-defendants.
Justice department appeals special master ruling for Trump documents
Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, had granted a request for an independent figure to review records from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. Justice Dept asks appeals court to allow review of classified docs in Trump probe
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
Trump Documents Will Be Reviewed by Retiring Judge, Court Says
A federal judge in Florida denied a US request to use documents with classified markings seized from former President. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a criminal investigation and named US District Court Judge. Raymond J. Dearie. as special master to review all 11,000 documents that were taken. Both the Justice Department...
Jan. 6 Committee Asks Judge to Review One More Batch of John Eastman’s Chapman University Emails
The Jan. 6 Committee is asking the California federal judge who reviewed John Eastman’s Chapman University emails to privately review a batch of 572 emails and attachments that the committee previously had temporarily agreed not to seek. House Counsel Douglas Letter asked U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to...
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
A bartender and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys extremist group received a record-breaking sentence on Monday among those convicted solely of obstructing Congress on Jan. 6. Joshua Pruitt, 40, nearly came face to face with then-Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the lawmaker was trying to evade the...
Ghislaine Maxwell is being sued by her attorneys' firm for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former confidante now serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking, is being sued for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees by a law firm representing her, according to court documents.
Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner
The latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. Instead of filing a concise counter...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Prosecution seeks delay in Marilyn Mosby’s federal trial if judge allows defense expert testimony
A flurry of last-minute filings from federal prosecutors in the case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has cast doubt on whether the trial will begin next week as scheduled. The legal papers filed Monday night and Tuesday come as the government seeks to respond to a developing legal strategy from Mosby’s defense: She is not guilty of perjury, her lawyers argue, because her ...
Lawyer for Proud Boys Leader Suddenly Moves to Exit Jan. 6 Lawsuit, Leaving Enrique Tarrio to Fight It Alone
Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio’s attorney asked a federal judge permission to withdraw from a civil lawsuit seeking to hold his client liable for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hours later, the request was promptly denied by a federal judge because Tarrio’s lawyer...
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office
Fulton County prosecutors have lost a legal skirmish to get an out-of-state witness to testify before the Fulton County ...
Vox
DOJ warns judge that delaying the FBI’s Trump investigation is a national security risk
On Monday, Judge Aileen Cannon — a Trump appointee to the federal bench — issued a surprising order that effectively halted much of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into classified records it recovered last month from former President Donald Trump. Cannon’s legal reasoning has been widely mocked by lawyers from across the political spectrum.
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Charlotte Bennett Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ex-Governor: ‘Lonely’ Andrew Cuomo ‘Was Willing to Date Someone over the Age of 21’
One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the since-resigned Empire State Democrat. Charlotte Bennett’s complaint states that she filed the case against Cuomo and three of his top staffers “to remedy discrimination on the basis of gender in employment.”
Dozens of Sheriff Villanueva's donors received permits to carry guns in public
A Times investigation finds that dozens of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva's campaign donors have been granted permits to carry weapons in public.
Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’
Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
Solis defends Kuehl in face of corruption probe; Sheriff Villanueva defends investigation
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Thursday came to the defense of her colleague, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, dubbing a sheriff’s department political corruption probe into Kuehl a vindictive effort to “defame, harass and discredit” an elected official who has been openly critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “I...
DOJ asks 11th Circuit for partial stay, allowing attorneys to use classified docs during special master review
The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit to allow it to continue using classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in a criminal investigation. The DOJ’s request comes after a special master was appointed to review documents seized from Trump’s Florida property.
New Lawyer for Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Says Jan. 6 Trial Defense Will Be ‘Like a Little League Team Facing the New York Yankees,’ Seeks Special Master and Delay
Update—Sept. 13, 2022 at 6:04 p.m.: Hours after the publication of this story, a judge issued a minute order curtly denying Stewart Rhodes’s request to delay his trial and appoint a special master. The original story is below. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist...
