Oath Keepers Leader Charged with Seditious Conspiracy Asks for Jan. 6 Trial Delay, Citing ‘Breakdown’ of Communication with Lawyers

The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has asked the federal judge overseeing his case to delay his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial, saying that he has had a “complete, or near-complete breakdown” of communication with his lawyers, and signaling that he plans to sever his case from his co-defendants.
Trump Documents Will Be Reviewed by Retiring Judge, Court Says

A federal judge in Florida denied a US request to use documents with classified markings seized from former President. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a criminal investigation and named US District Court Judge. Raymond J. Dearie. as special master to review all 11,000 documents that were taken. Both the Justice Department...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Prosecution seeks delay in Marilyn Mosby’s federal trial if judge allows defense expert testimony

A flurry of last-minute filings from federal prosecutors in the case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has cast doubt on whether the trial will begin next week as scheduled. The legal papers filed Monday night and Tuesday come as the government seeks to respond to a developing legal strategy from Mosby’s defense: She is not guilty of perjury, her lawyers argue, because her ...
DOJ warns judge that delaying the FBI’s Trump investigation is a national security risk

On Monday, Judge Aileen Cannon — a Trump appointee to the federal bench — issued a surprising order that effectively halted much of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into classified records it recovered last month from former President Donald Trump. Cannon’s legal reasoning has been widely mocked by lawyers from across the political spectrum.
Charlotte Bennett Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ex-Governor: ‘Lonely’ Andrew Cuomo ‘Was Willing to Date Someone over the Age of 21’

One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the since-resigned Empire State Democrat. Charlotte Bennett’s complaint states that she filed the case against Cuomo and three of his top staffers “to remedy discrimination on the basis of gender in employment.”
Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’

Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
New Lawyer for Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Says Jan. 6 Trial Defense Will Be ‘Like a Little League Team Facing the New York Yankees,’ Seeks Special Master and Delay

Update—Sept. 13, 2022 at 6:04 p.m.: Hours after the publication of this story, a judge issued a minute order curtly denying Stewart Rhodes’s request to delay his trial and appoint a special master. The original story is below. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist...
