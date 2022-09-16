Read full article on original website
Local 10-year-old girl to undergo major brain surgery following rare diagnosis
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — A little girl from Saraland is about to undergo major surgery. 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen has been diagnosed with a rare disease called Rasmussen Encephalitis. Next month, doctors plan to remove the entire left side of her brain, in hopes to stabilize her seizures and halt...
WALA-TV FOX10
Faith Charity raising money for Mitchell Cancer Institute
CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A worthwhile cause at Creola Municipal Park took advantage of the nice weather this weekend. Faith Charity organized the event to raise money for patients at the Mitchell Cancer Institute who may not have access to insurance, treatment, medication, and rides to doctors appointments. In addition...
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
WKRG
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
fox4beaumont.com
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
thepulsepensacola.com
Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart
Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
utv44.com
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
WPMI
Medevac Alabama certificate of need application pending approval
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Next week, the Mobile City Council will be considering the application of Medevac Alabama to bring their emergency services to Mobile. During the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the health care system became overwhelmed, including EMS workers. The owner of Medevac Alabama says the company just wants to do what it can to help and the help is needed. According to a study by AAA, about one third of emergency medical service workers left the field back in 2020.
WALA-TV FOX10
Melody A. Patterson talks about her book, “The Smallest Pair”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Melody A. Patterson shows the story behind her new children’s book, The Smallest Pair. The Smallest Pair is the story of a fun-loving little girl, named Harmony, who visits the eye doctor for the first time. Harmony was so excited to select her new glasses, but as children typically do, she broke them on the first day.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing for 20 Years: Woman’s family still pushing for answers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile woman has been missing now for 20 years. But even though the case may have gone cold -- the family of Jacklen Natasha Wilson is still pushing for answers. February 25, 2002 marked 20 years since Jacklen -- better known as “Tash” -- was last...
utv44.com
Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gamers N Geeks to host Horror Con
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers N Geeks is holding Horror Con this weekend. Only $5.00 Entry fee per day. Guests: 1. JJ Cohen : 976 Evil, Back to the Future I, II, II. Free Costume Contest 24th September 2022: 1. Costume contest FREE entry 2. Kids 1-17 years old 3. Categories 1. Horror Hero 2. Horror Villain 3. Everything else, 4. Best of Show 4. 1st prize awarded for each category 5. Sign-up at the con from 10:00 AM till 2:45 PM on Saturday 6. Runway at 3:00 PM 7. Awards given out at 4:00 PM.
Semmes teen dies from fentanyl overdose, deputies investigate startling tip from family
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile County teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution. Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community. A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection […]
One hurt in shooting at nightclub in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person has been hurt after a shooting at a Mobile nightclub early Sunday morning. A call for a shooting came in at about 2:30 this morning at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. An official on the scene confirmed one person had been shot in the club. The extent […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile business development opportunities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, City of Mobile representatives want the public to know about many upcoming business development opportunities. They joined us on FOX10 Midday to share the details on the following events and more!. TruFund Digital Marketing Training. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00...
