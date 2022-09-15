Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan
Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
nationalinterest.org
Biden Administration on High Alert for Potential Polio Outbreak
Hundreds of people in New York may have contracted polio but are unaware that they are infected. Top officials within the Biden administration are becoming increasingly worried about a potential polio outbreak, according to a new Politico report. Citing information from two senior administration officials, the news outlet noted that...
nationalinterest.org
Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan if China Invaded
After the interview, the White House said that the president’s remarks do not represent a change in the One China policy. During a 60 Minutes interview broadcast on CBS on Sunday, President Joe Biden said that U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. “We...
nationalinterest.org
How the Child Tax Credit Took Child Poverty to a Record Low
U.S. Census data earlier this week showed that the U.S. childhood poverty rate had reached a new all-time low of 5.2 percent in 2021. U.S. Census data earlier this week showed that the U.S. childhood poverty rate had reached a new all-time low of 5.2 percent in 2021. The childhood poverty rate surged to 27.9 percent in 1993.
nationalinterest.org
Russia-China Exercises in the Pacific Put Japan on High Alert
Recent Russian-Chinese joint naval drills surrounding Japan underscore a considerable new maritime threat to Japan. Recent Russian-Chinese joint naval drills surrounding Japan underscore a considerable new maritime threat to Japan and the entire Pacific theater. The exercise took place in the Sea of Japan, with Russian deputy defense minister Alexander...
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’
According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
nationalinterest.org
Without Independent Republicans, the GOP Is Doomed
The Republican Party seems to be embracing its base while largely ignoring independent voters. That must change. As we move into the last two months of the midterm Congressional elections and look ahead to 2024, the Republican Party seems to be embracing its base while largely ignoring independent voters. This...
