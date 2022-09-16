Read full article on original website
Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
More storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s when rain chances dip
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping to 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall. [TRENDING: Become a...
‘The best outcome is survival:’ SeaWorld Orlando shares update on rescued baby dolphin
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando says a rescued baby dolphin is recovering well after being helped by teams at Clearwater Beach earlier this summer. The male calf was rescued back on July 20 after being found with life threatening injuries sustained from entanglement in crab trap lines. Teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transported the dolphin to a backstage area at SeaWorld for urgent medical care and rehabilitation.
Fatal crash investigated on SR-528 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash left at least one person dead late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 528 near the Innovation Way exit in Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a 21-year-old...
‘We’re going to be ready:’ Central Florida faith leaders vow assistance as Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. – Local organizations and faith leaders are on standby here in Central Florida to help the people of Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Fiona. This also comes as we approach the 5-year mark of Hurricane Maria this coming Tuesday, as the island is still recovering. [TRENDING: Oviedo...
Abigail Disney tells all in new documentary: Here’s why she doesn’t care if you call her a traitor
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a pretty tall order to live up to when you’re known as the Happiest Place on Earth. Is it just hyperbole or do some people—young and not so young—experience a bit of nirvana topped with pixie dust as soon as they cross the threshold of a Disney theme park and get a glimpse of Mickey and Minnie?
Railroad crossing: Here’s how Florida drivers, pedestrians can stay safe around train tracks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start of Rail Safety Week kicked off on Monday in Winter Park, where hundreds of Florida commuters take the SunRail. Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson David Parks said the goal this week is to show drivers across Central Florida just how easy it is to not get hit by a train by simply paying attention to existing road markings and signs.
Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances
OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!. Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night. City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents from the Ashlin Park community in Windermere said the school traffic near there homes is a safety hazard and they are fed up. Some residents said they have even received backlash just for telling drivers to respect their neighborhood. Giselle Zavala is the HOA...
Orange County, News 6 host phone bank on Voter Registration Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and News 6 is once again partnering with the Orange County supervisor of elections for a voter registration phone bank. The phone bank will start at 6 a.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. [RESULTS 2022: Everything...
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
DeBary lotto scratch-off winner loses $1K to DEO ‘overpayment’
ORLANDO, Fla. – A DeBary Parks Department employee discovered his identity was being used to collect unemployment benefits after he won a $1,000 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off prize last October. Frank Jones, an employee with the city of DeBary since 2015, told News 6 he received a letter from...
Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
2 dead in domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed Sunday in a domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on East Parkway, south of International Speedway Boulevard, near DeLand. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community...
Child drowns at Titusville pool party, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A child drowned during a pool party in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department. Titusville police said they are investigating the drowning of a female at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm...
🎸 Win passes to Country Thunder music festival in Kissimmee
Three days of country music are coming to Kissimmee in October, and News 6 wants to send you to experience it. The Country Thunder music festival is taking over Osceola Heritage Park Oct. 21-23. Country music stars Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, and Chris Young are the headliners with plenty of...
21-year-old dies in Orange County after car rolls over into ditch, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash in Orange County Sunday night, according to Florida High Patrol. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 528, around mile marker 19, a news release said. [TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’ Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto...
State Road 417 reopened in Seminole County after pickup truck crash blocks lanes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 involving a pickup truck forced the temporary closure of all northbound lanes before mile marker 53 in Seminole County. The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., according to Florida 511. Traffic cameras appeared to show the pickup truck with a trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.
Daytona Beach police searching for 20-year-old woman in connection to aggravated battery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday put out a bulletin on Twitter requesting the public to help officers find a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery case. Police seek to speak with Skyler Alexis Thomas, 20. According to the post, the department is looking...
