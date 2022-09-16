ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘The best outcome is survival:’ SeaWorld Orlando shares update on rescued baby dolphin

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando says a rescued baby dolphin is recovering well after being helped by teams at Clearwater Beach earlier this summer. The male calf was rescued back on July 20 after being found with life threatening injuries sustained from entanglement in crab trap lines. Teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transported the dolphin to a backstage area at SeaWorld for urgent medical care and rehabilitation.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fatal crash investigated on SR-528 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash left at least one person dead late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 528 near the Innovation Way exit in Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a 21-year-old...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
click orlando

Railroad crossing: Here’s how Florida drivers, pedestrians can stay safe around train tracks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start of Rail Safety Week kicked off on Monday in Winter Park, where hundreds of Florida commuters take the SunRail. Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson David Parks said the goal this week is to show drivers across Central Florida just how easy it is to not get hit by a train by simply paying attention to existing road markings and signs.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
click orlando

Orange County, News 6 host phone bank on Voter Registration Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and News 6 is once again partnering with the Orange County supervisor of elections for a voter registration phone bank. The phone bank will start at 6 a.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. [RESULTS 2022: Everything...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Disney World#Scud#Travel Destinations#Walt Disney World#Kroger
click orlando

DeBary lotto scratch-off winner loses $1K to DEO ‘overpayment’

ORLANDO, Fla. – A DeBary Parks Department employee discovered his identity was being used to collect unemployment benefits after he won a $1,000 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off prize last October. Frank Jones, an employee with the city of DeBary since 2015, told News 6 he received a letter from...
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

2 dead in domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed Sunday in a domestic shooting in Volusia County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on East Parkway, south of International Speedway Boulevard, near DeLand. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child drowns at Titusville pool party, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A child drowned during a pool party in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department. Titusville police said they are investigating the drowning of a female at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
click orlando

🎸 Win passes to Country Thunder music festival in Kissimmee

Three days of country music are coming to Kissimmee in October, and News 6 wants to send you to experience it. The Country Thunder music festival is taking over Osceola Heritage Park Oct. 21-23. Country music stars Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, and Chris Young are the headliners with plenty of...
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy