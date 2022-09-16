Read full article on original website
Lance has surgery as Niners hand offense to Garoppolo
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to go ahead with the rest of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the helm. Lance got hurt in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday when he kept the ball on a run play up the middle. The Niners said Lance had surgery Monday to repair a broken bone and ligament disruption. Team physician Dr. Tim McAdams said he’s confident Lance will recover completely in time for a full return next season. But for now, the Niners (1-1) are in Garoppolo’s hands and they feel very fortunate they were able to keep their former starter on a reduced contract this season in case something happened to Lance.
Photos: Washington high school football back at Lumen Field as Metro titans O'Dea, Rainier Beach tangle
SEATTLE - Running back Jason Brown and the No. 2 O'Dea Fighting Irish felt right at home at Lumen Field on Friday. Brown rushed for 130 yards, including the game-winning 12-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds remaining in the first half, and the Irish blanked eighth-ranked Rainier Bech, 22-0. And ...
Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset MSU, Oregon Ducks win big
Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum. Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 ...
