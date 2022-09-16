ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, AZ

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

A man from a community on the Arizona- Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer.

Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff , a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door.

Authorities found three girls, between the ages of 11 and 14, in the trailer he was hauling through Flagstaff, according to court documents. The trailer had a makeshift toilet, a couch, camping chairs and no ventilation, the documents state. The documents didn't say if the girls are related to Bateman, and it wasn't discussed during Thursday's hearing.

Federal prosecutor Patrick Schneider said Bateman talked to supporters in Colorado City, Arizona , from the Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff and instructed them to delete communications sent through a private messaging system, and demanded all women and girls obtain passports.

Schneider said the state child welfare agency has removed children from Bateman’s home in Colorado City where the FBI recently served a search warrant.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Child Safety declined to comment Thursday, citing confidentiality laws. The FBI said the search warrant is sealed.

Bateman posted bond on the state charges but was arrested again in Colorado City by federal authorities who were investigating whether children were being transported across state lines for sexual activity, Schneider said.

Samuel Bateman previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of child abuse in an Arizona state court, court documents show.

Bateman's attorney, Adam Zickerman, cautioned against inferring the federal case was about religious persecution, though he didn't specify Bateman's faith or say if he practices polygamy.

Schneider cited a pretrial services report in saying that Bateman had relationships with multiple women but also didn't mention whether Bateman belonged to any polygamous groups.

Both the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona and Zickerman declined to comment following Thursday's court hearing, as did two women who were sitting in the gallery and met with Zickerman.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles ordered that Bateman remain behind bars while the case wind through the courts, noting she was concerned about young girls in vulnerable positions.

“Courts have a tremendous interest in protecting people who can’t protect themselves,” she said.

Bateman listed a home address in Colorado City, where a patchwork of devout members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, ex-church members and those who don’t practice the beliefs live. Both Colorado City and its sister community of Hildale, Utah, have seen significant cultural shifts in recent years.

The FLDS group run by imprisoned leader Warren Jeffs has lost much of its control over the communities. Jeffs is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison for child sex abuse related to underage marriages.

Polygamy is a legacy of the early teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the mainstream church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it. Bateman leads a small offshoot of the polygamous sect, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Harold Clark
3d ago

Lock this puke up in t h e same trailer and leave him there.....for about 10 years

L
3d ago

Men like him need to federally mandated surgery to make them eunouchs PERIOD

Kyra Andrews
3d ago

3 comments on news break but you mention transsexuals and everyone has an opinion God bless these children polygamy is against the law start in forcing it

