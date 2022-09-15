ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Water system update: Thursday, September 15

Jackson, Mississippi
 3 days ago

For Immediate Release:

September 15, 2022

(Jackson, Miss.) – The O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 85 PSI. Pressure should be stable throughout city. The boil water notice for ALL City of Jackson water customers HAS BEEN LIFTED.

We are receiving isolated reports of discolored water and pressure issues. These reports are decreasing each day. Many of these issues are related to routine water leaks or meter issues. Each is being assessed for response. If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, please report using this tool https://arcg.is/0LDmjb. This will allow us to track any remaining issues and address them. We are currently monitoring this information to respond as needed.

Overall water production did increase again yesterday. The membrane plant set a new recent record of 17.5 million gallons in a day. The conventional plant also maintained production. The team continues to work to increase production capacity.

Significant progress was made yesterday with restoration of the second rapid mixer on the conventional side. This is good news for creating redundancy in processing. Raw Water Pump #2 and #4 should arrive back onsite today and the process of installing and testing them will begin. Additional repairs to actuators were made on various membrane trains yesterday along with additional testing.

 A large group of EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) teams are onsite supplementing O.B. Curtis staff in addition to the assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams are from South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio. These teams include operators, mechanics, instrument technicians and maintenance. The Ohio team will work at J.H. Fewell Water Plant today.

