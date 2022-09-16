Darlene M. Jagusch, 95, of Red Wing, MN, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, died on September 16, 2022 at her home at Deer Crest in Red Wing surrounded by her loving family. Darlene was born in Marengo, IL on December 23, 1926 to Merrill and Alice Ward and moved with her family to Eau Claire in 1929. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1944 and continued her studies at Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire. After college she worked at Northern States Power Company, Eau Claire, which is how she became acquainted with her future husband, Don Jagusch, who worked at the Northern States Power Company, Red Wing. They would often talk about NSP issues over the phone. When Don was transferred to Eau Claire in 1956, the two discovered they also had church in common. Both Darlene and Don were very active in their church. They married in 1957 and had two children, David and Ruth. Darlene was the epitome of a stay-at-home mom. She was home when the kids got home from school, always had dinner on the table, loved to bake brownies and cookies, and supervised the shenanigans of all the neighborhood kids who seemed to gravitate to her house for games. She was always willing to participate in games or hikes in the woods. She was also active in school PTAs and neighborhood get togethers. Church and family were her primary focus. She was a loving and giving person, and her kind presence will be missed. She is survived by her son David (Pattie) of Red Wing, MN, her daughter Ruth (Jim Blodgett) of Madison, WI, grandsons Matthew (Morgan) of Rochester, MN, Michael (Syera) of St. Cloud, MN, Taylor Blodgett (Rozzy Hartsel) of La Crosse, WI, and five great grandchildren, Samantha, Charlie, Savannah, Rebecca and Tanner. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Schlitzer of Dubuque, IA and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Merrill and Alice Ward, her sister Joy (Harvey) Stensberg, her brother Roger (Betty) Ward, her husband Don Jagusch and other relatives. Rest in peace in your eternal life, Darlene.

