Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers football capitalize on Albert Lea turnovers in road victory
A lot of firsts for the Red Wing football team. Of the most minor firsts, it was the first Friday night game of the season for the team. More importantly, the 22-12 win over Albert Lea on the road was the first of the season and first for Brent Stinson as head coach of the Wingers.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Mississippi Shuffle honors those with cancer
Relay For Life – Mississippi Shuffle will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Park in Red Wing. There will be a food truck on hand and a DJ and other things going on at the registration tent. Again this year there will be a...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Meredith “Jo” Severson
Meredith Mae “Jo” Severson, 95, of Red Wing, died on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. She was born February 17, 1927, in Red Wing to Alfred and Phyllis (Bohmbach) McCue. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1944. On April 5, 1947, she was united in marriage to Edward Severson. She worked in the Goodhue County Welfare Department as a social worker and then at the Seminary Home as a social services director until her retirement in 1990. Jo was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Red Wing and was part of the Eve Circle. She was a hospice volunteer and also volunteered for many years for Faith in Action. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and entertaining for her family and friends. Her family and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Jo’s fondest activities were watching the Minnesota Vikings, playing bridge, dancing, and traveling.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Darlene Jagusch
Darlene M. Jagusch, 95, of Red Wing, MN, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, died on September 16, 2022 at her home at Deer Crest in Red Wing surrounded by her loving family. Darlene was born in Marengo, IL on December 23, 1926 to Merrill and Alice Ward and moved with her family to Eau Claire in 1929. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1944 and continued her studies at Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire. After college she worked at Northern States Power Company, Eau Claire, which is how she became acquainted with her future husband, Don Jagusch, who worked at the Northern States Power Company, Red Wing. They would often talk about NSP issues over the phone. When Don was transferred to Eau Claire in 1956, the two discovered they also had church in common. Both Darlene and Don were very active in their church. They married in 1957 and had two children, David and Ruth. Darlene was the epitome of a stay-at-home mom. She was home when the kids got home from school, always had dinner on the table, loved to bake brownies and cookies, and supervised the shenanigans of all the neighborhood kids who seemed to gravitate to her house for games. She was always willing to participate in games or hikes in the woods. She was also active in school PTAs and neighborhood get togethers. Church and family were her primary focus. She was a loving and giving person, and her kind presence will be missed. She is survived by her son David (Pattie) of Red Wing, MN, her daughter Ruth (Jim Blodgett) of Madison, WI, grandsons Matthew (Morgan) of Rochester, MN, Michael (Syera) of St. Cloud, MN, Taylor Blodgett (Rozzy Hartsel) of La Crosse, WI, and five great grandchildren, Samantha, Charlie, Savannah, Rebecca and Tanner. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Schlitzer of Dubuque, IA and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Merrill and Alice Ward, her sister Joy (Harvey) Stensberg, her brother Roger (Betty) Ward, her husband Don Jagusch and other relatives. Rest in peace in your eternal life, Darlene.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Old Frontenac church adds outdoor worship area
Christ Church Old Frontenac's Senior Warden Katie Hardyman Morem announced the dedication ceremony of its new outdoor worship area will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. The dedication service of the new worship area, named Wakondiota Hillside Chapel at Christ Church Old Frontenac, will be presided over...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: Unite, walk and party this week
Participants of this workshop will make their own paper stencil and several painted copies of the stencil that can be taken home. The stencils will then be used by artist Peyton Scott Russell to design and paint the “Faces of Unity” mural in downtown Red Wing. The workshop...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fall artist tour highlights Great Migration
The change of seasons is upon us. We see the evidence and iconic images in our own backyards, in the media, at the coffee shop, and we are content knowing that in this chaotic world some things ground us, allowing a contentment that lasts at least as long as the fourth quarter.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Headline inflammatory
Thank you for covering Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s visit to Red Wing to talk about our safe, secure elections and our nation-leading voter turnout. I take exception to your headline (“We don’t count the votes”) and tagline (Secretary of State talks about election concerns) heading a recent article.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Experienced, capable representative
Please vote for Chad Kono for Red Wing City Council in this upcoming election. He is an experienced and capable representative who searches out the will of the people. I've known Chad for three years, and I think he is careful to listen to all sides of a subject, and he pursues both clear reasoning as well as keeping a focus on progress towards the good of the people.
