SYDNEY -- A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum won't have much time to recover after leading Las Vegas to the franchise's first WNBA championship. The trio will board a plane to Australia to try and help the U.S. win a fourth consecutive women's basketball World Cup. They will be in Las Vegas on Tuesday for a celebratory parade and then take the long flight to Australia. The U.S. begins play on Thursday against Belgium.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO