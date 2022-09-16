ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrested, 1 still wanted in connection with Oceanfront shooting

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Three men have been arrested, while one is still wanted, in connection with a double shooting at the Oceanfront over Labor Day weekend, police announced Thursday.

Adrian Cuffee, 21, and Jaden Smith, 20, both of Virginia Beach, as well as 29-year-old Rashad Riddick, of Newport News, are facing two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and a slew of weapons offenses.

While the trio have been arrested, David Evans, a 30-year-old Norfolk man, is still at large. Evans has a warrant out for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

The four men were charged after Virginia Beach police investigators connected them to a Sept. 4 shooting at the Oceanfront that left two people with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The shooting occurred around 11:53 p.m. that night, in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue near the 17th Street Park.

Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection technology that was introduced to the Oceanfront in 2021 . Police said at the time that the alert brought officers to the scene “as the shooting was occurring, preventing further shootings.”

Anyone with further information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Evans can submit an anonymous top to 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

