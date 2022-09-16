Read full article on original website
hammer of justice 1776
3d ago
the only way a Democrat will debate their political opponent is if they have a list of questions or they supply the questions and their opponent does not. oh and the moderator has to be hostile to the opposition.
Reply(22)
57
Heidi
3d ago
Vote Smiley WA!!!! Don’t keep doing the same thing that results in the continual decline of our state. We need new blood, checks and balances. Booting Murray is just the first step.
Reply(14)
59
Concerned Citizen
3d ago
Patty has done nothing for us in Washington or American 🇺🇸 Patty said 30 years ago I will only run two terms, her time has come and is now gone.
Reply(2)
48
