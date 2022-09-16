Game Used Baseball - Chris Bassitt to Freddie Freeman - Strikeout - Chris Bassitt to Will Smith - Foul Ball - 6th Inning - Mets vs. Dodgers - 9/1/22 - Bassit 6 IP, 2 ER, 4 K's, Earns 12th Win; Mets win 5-3

NEW YORK -- It was around early June that the Mets, already with their eyes on October, initially reached out to Terrance Gore’s agent. Over the previous seven seasons, Gore had won three World Series rings as a pinch-running specialist. He had stolen three times as many bases in his career as he had hits. The Mets wanted to be the first to court Gore, understanding the type of havoc he could create in the most important of games.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO