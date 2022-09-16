Game Used Baseball - Chris Bassitt to Freddie Freeman - Strikeout - Chris Bassitt to Will Smith - Foul Ball - 6th Inning - Mets vs. Dodgers - 9/1/22 - Bassit 6 IP, 2 ER, 4 K's, Earns 12th Win; Mets win 5-3

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason
Expect the Cat Man "in some capacity" in the postseason for Los Angeles
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Elects Free Agency Following DFA
When the Dodgers reassigned the RHP back down to Triple-A, Hembree wasn't having it.
Dodgers News: LA Set to Officially Get a Big Bat Back in the Lineup
The Dodgers lineup finally gets back to full strength with the return of Gavin Lux.
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
MLB
Gore's wheels put Mets on cusp of playoff berth
NEW YORK -- It was around early June that the Mets, already with their eyes on October, initially reached out to Terrance Gore’s agent. Over the previous seven seasons, Gore had won three World Series rings as a pinch-running specialist. He had stolen three times as many bases in his career as he had hits. The Mets wanted to be the first to court Gore, understanding the type of havoc he could create in the most important of games.
MLB
Freddie Freeman's (unwanted) day off
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio's Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jake Rill, a reporter/producer based in Phoenix, dried off from covering Tuesday’s clubhouse celebration and filled in for Juan Toribio this week. When...
MLB
Escobar giving Mets fans 'reasons to cheer'
NEW YORK -- About three months ago, following a particularly unproductive game in Houston, Eduardo Escobar gave an interview regarding his struggles in his first season with the Mets. Through an interpreter, Escobar said he understood “the frustrations of the fans,” then assured them that he was doing his best.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Rays show off depth in bullpen-game win
ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays are at their best, playing like they hope to be down the stretch and into October, they’re getting contributions from up and down the roster. They aren’t beating teams with superstar performances -- they’re wearing down opponents with depth. It’s a...
MLB
Alonso fired up by HBP as benches clear in Queens
NEW YORK -- For the Mets, the frustration of a season’s worth of plunkings is beginning to rise to the surface. Benches cleared on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field after Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo hit Pete Alonso with a pitch in the first inning of the Mets' 7-3 win. It marked the fifth time a Mets batter had been hit over a six-inning span in this series, and the MLB-high 102nd time a Mets batter had been struck this season. The Mets are three away from matching the 2021 Reds for the modern Major League record (since 1900).
MLB
White Sox ride momentum towards must-win set with Guardians
DETROIT -- Andrew Vaughn slammed, Eloy Jiménez crushed and the White Sox pitching staff pieced together nine innings on a bullpen day during an 11-5 victory over Detroit at Comerica Park on Sunday. The White Sox improved to 76-71 overall and 12-4 against the Tigers. But with all due...
MLB
From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'
ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Ex-Nat Bell: 'An honor' to be Clemente Award nominee
WASHINGTON -- It wasn’t long after Josh Bell was traded to the Nationals from the Pirates on Christmas Eve 2020, that he received a phone call from the community relations department. His involvement in Pittsburgh had been noteworthy, and Bell was eager to make an impact with his new club.
MLB
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
MLB
Bogaerts joins 3 Hall of Famers in exclusive Red Sox club
BOSTON -- For Xander Bogaerts, the sweet swing that resulted in an RBI double off the Green Monster in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s 13-3 romp over the Royals resembled so many others that he has taken in his consistently excellent career with the Red Sox. But this...
MLB
Bats go silent, arms can't contain Royals in tough loss
BOSTON -- Despite the lack of a pennant race, the Red Sox still want to finish strong and put their best foot forward each day. However, that didn’t happen on Saturday in one of the team’s most one-sided defeats of a disappointing season. In a 9-0 loss at Fenway Park to a non-contending Royals squad, Boston was outplayed on both sides of the ball.
Comments / 0