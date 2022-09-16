Read full article on original website
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
CNET
Are You Owed Money From Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement?
Were you on Facebook in 2010? If so, you could be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from the company, stemming from accusations it illicitly tracked users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though: The deadline for filing a valid claim is just weeks away. Plaintiffs...
Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
CNET
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date when one-time direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first group of $3,200 checks is set to be delivered to eligible Alaskans beginning next month.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards
Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
Four Amazon warehouse workers died on the job within a month
Amazon denies any responsibility for the deaths. Amazon/YouTubeAmazon denies fault, but critics argue it's further evidence of brutal labor conditions within the company.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
JOBS・
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022
Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
