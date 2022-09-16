ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Penny Hoarder

Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
NORWOOD, MA
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
FTC
HackerNoon

How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022

Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy