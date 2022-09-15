Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Could the Fifth Time Be the Charm for Michelle Williams With ‘The Fabelmans’?

Read full article on original website
Alan Arkin, Kathy Bates and Teyana Taylor join Casey Affleck and Marisa Tomei in new indie thriller The Smack
The cast of the new indie thriller The Smack has gotten even bigger, with Oscar winners Alan Arkin and Kathy Bates signing on with Teyana Taylor. They will join a cast that already includes Casey Affleck, Marisa Tomei, Isabel May and Yul Vasquez, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production is...
Naomi Watts Is Ready to Make Menopause (a Little Bit) Funny
Naomi Watts is ready to bring humor to an unexpected place: the conversation around menopause. (Yes, menopause!) The Academy Award-nominated actress and mom of two, 53, is done with the silence and shame that have long surrounded the phase of life that, oh, literally every woman on the planet experiences once she gets to a certain age — and she’s making it her business to talk about it. Watts is launching a menopause brand called Stripes this fall, and she’s also partnered with Em & Friends on The Naomi Watts Menopause Collection, a line of menopause-themed greeting cards. The cards —...
