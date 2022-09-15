ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Could the Fifth Time Be the Charm for Michelle Williams With ‘The Fabelmans’?

By Clayton Davis
NewsTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Naomi Watts Is Ready to Make Menopause (a Little Bit) Funny

Naomi Watts is ready to bring humor to an unexpected place: the conversation around menopause. (Yes, menopause!) The Academy Award-nominated actress and mom of two, 53, is done with the silence and shame that have long surrounded the phase of life that, oh, literally every woman on the planet experiences once she gets to a certain age — and she’s making it her business to talk about it. Watts is launching a menopause brand called Stripes this fall, and she’s also partnered with Em & Friends on The Naomi Watts Menopause Collection, a line of menopause-themed greeting cards. The cards —...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy