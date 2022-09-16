Read full article on original website
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
WALB 10
AAPHC using new technology to determine skin cancer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care is using technology to determine if someone may have skin cancer. They’re doing this at their medical center in Lee County. They’re using this new technology to give patients some answers, but also to lower the number of patients dermatologists...
WALB 10
Excessive algae cause major spills in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - In August, excessive algae caused two major effluent discharge spills in Arlington, according to city officials. The first happened on Aug. 9 and the second happened on Aug. 25. The Aug. 9 spill was 30,000 gallons and the Aug. 25 spill was 33,000 gallons. “The city...
WALB 10
Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
WALB 10
Phoebe loosens mask rules as COVID cases decline
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is loosening mask rules as COVID-19 cases are declining. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3 Total...
Albany Herald
Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday
ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Voter-rights groups make stop at Albany State during bus tour ahead of November election
Black Voters Matter and other voter organizations made the first stop in a multi-state tour at Albany State University on Friday. The organizers of "the blackest bus in America" are reaching out to young voters and students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to drive enthusiasm for the November elections. The tour will hit cities and campuses in 12 states prior to election day.
Phoebe work on residential nursing center can move forward, Dougherty Superior Court judge rules
ALBANY – A Dougherty County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that demolition of five buildings that was temporarily halted a week ago can proceed, clearing the way for work to resume on a residential nursing education center. Judge Victoria Darrisaw rejected the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission’s challenge seeking...
WALB 10
Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
COVID hospitalizations down more than 50% over past week
ALBANY — COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area. On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS; Albany transit station taking shape on Oglethorpe Boulevard
The site of the coming Albany Transportation Center is teeming with activities as workers are busy on the exterior and interior as well as the bus shelter. The station, located at the site of the former Trailways building, is scheduled to be completed in January.
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
WALB 10
New Albany Aldi opening soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend. The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29. The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way. Aldi officials said the new store, the...
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
wfxl.com
Albany State University to compete in 'College Bowl' tv show hosted by Petyon Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
Albany Herald
ALDI prepares for Albany grand opening
ALBANY — ALDI, billed as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running, is holding a grand opening for its first store in Albany on Sept. 29. The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.
