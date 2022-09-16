ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

6 Albany heroes honored at AMA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

AAPHC using new technology to determine skin cancer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care is using technology to determine if someone may have skin cancer. They’re doing this at their medical center in Lee County. They’re using this new technology to give patients some answers, but also to lower the number of patients dermatologists...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Excessive algae cause major spills in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - In August, excessive algae caused two major effluent discharge spills in Arlington, according to city officials. The first happened on Aug. 9 and the second happened on Aug. 25. The Aug. 9 spill was 30,000 gallons and the Aug. 25 spill was 33,000 gallons. “The city...
ARLINGTON, GA
WALB 10

Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
City
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
Health
WALB 10

Phoebe loosens mask rules as COVID cases decline

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is loosening mask rules as COVID-19 cases are declining. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3 Total...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday

ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Voter-rights groups make stop at Albany State during bus tour ahead of November election

Black Voters Matter and other voter organizations made the first stop in a multi-state tour at Albany State University on Friday. The organizers of "the blackest bus in America" are reaching out to young voters and students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to drive enthusiasm for the November elections. The tour will hit cities and campuses in 12 states prior to election day.
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Bi#Dph
WALB 10

Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

COVID hospitalizations down more than 50% over past week

ALBANY — COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area. On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

New Albany Aldi opening soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend. The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29. The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way. Aldi officials said the new store, the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man concerned over high utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

ALDI prepares for Albany grand opening

ALBANY — ALDI, billed as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running, is holding a grand opening for its first store in Albany on Sept. 29. The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy