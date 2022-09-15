Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch Could Break an Oscar Record for Longest Gap Between Acting Noms

Dancing with the Stars may be kicking off its 31st season, but it’s making history as the first ever show to be broadcast live via Disney+. You read that right — ! After 30 seasons on ABC, the hit dance competition series has a new home on the streaming service Disney+, but your viewing experience should remain pretty much the same (except now you need Disney+ and the show will be commercial-free). More good news: if you have your DWTS voting habits committed to memory, you don’t really have to do a big update for the new season. It’s pretty much...

TV SHOWS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO