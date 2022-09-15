Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – 15 Years After ‘Away From Her,’ Has Sarah Polley’s Oscar Moment Finally Arrived?

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Woman King’ Stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Talk Box Office Victory and Defend Film Against Historical Critics: ‘We Have to Take License’
As the filmmaking team for “The Woman King” travels to Brazil to promote the historical epic, Viola Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon are celebrating the success of the film’s no. 1 debut at the box office, grossing $19 million domestically. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 10, followed by opening in theaters one week later. It’s one of the rare films where critics and general audiences given it a similarly positive reception, with a 95% critics score and 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It even pulled off an “A+”...
Zoey Deutch’s Boyfriend History, From First Love To Current BF Jimmy Tatro
Zoey Deutch, 27, is known for being a successful actress who has appeared in various films and television shows, including Everybody Wants Some!!, The Politician, and Set It Up. Like her career, her love life is sometimes in the spotlight and has gotten quite a bit attention over the years. The beauty has dated fellow actors, including her current boyfriend, Jimmy Tatro, but she’s managed to keep a lot of her romances as private as possible.
'Idol' made Kelly Clarkson a star 20 years ago. Now she's got one on the Walk of Fame
Singer Kelly Clarkson was feted at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, 20 years after she was crowned the first 'American Idol' winner.
Comments / 0