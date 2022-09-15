LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On the sixth day of a trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five members of his family, a judge has determined there has been a mistrial. Last week, the defense team also argued for a mistrial after learning that the prosecution was trying to introduce new evidence as the FBI attempted to gain access to John and Mary Sisk’s phones. The judge determined that at this time, a mistrial would not be called but if exculpatory evidence is found there would be.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO