Morgan County Sheriff’s Office gets funding for new monitoring technology
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office & Correctional Facility has been granted funding for new technology it can use to monitor inmates in the jail.
Mistrial: Judge orders mistrial on day 6 of Limestone County capital murder trial
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On the sixth day of a trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five members of his family, a judge has determined there has been a mistrial. Last week, the defense team also argued for a mistrial after learning that the prosecution was trying to introduce new evidence as the FBI attempted to gain access to John and Mary Sisk’s phones. The judge determined that at this time, a mistrial would not be called but if exculpatory evidence is found there would be.
Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
Chiropractor released after charge of poisoning wife back in jail
A chiropractor released on bond after being charged with poisoning his wife in a murder attempt was back in jail today after failing to surrender his passport as required by the judge, according to court records. Brian Thomas Mann, 34, a Hartselle resident licensed to practice as a chiropractor in...
Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
After two months, new mom released from Etowah County Jail
An Etowah County judge ordered the release this week of a mother who was arrested days after the birth or her son and then spent two months in jail because she was unable to meet conditions of release. Hali Burns had been charged with chemical endangerment after she failed two...
Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege
A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
Man accused of poisoning wife back in jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes road blockage in Etowah County on I-59
A single-vehicle fire has caused road blockage in Etowah County, ALEA says. All lanes on I-59 southbound near the 185 mile marker, in Etowah County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being detoured onto U.S.11 at the 188 mile marker until further...
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
Marshall County man arrested on drug trafficking charges
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents from multiple task forces arrested and charged a 37-year-old man on drug trafficking charges on Sept. 9. Douglas George was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a motel in Arab. Agents seized one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, Xanax pills, liquid GHB and psilocybin mushrooms.
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail. Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail. Huntsville Man Continues Search for Stolen Multi-million …. DAR vs. Madison County. Oktoberfest Kicks Off at Redstone Arsenal. Women in Music...
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police say they have two suspects in custody following a manhunt on September 18. Police searched for the suspects in the Eagle’s Circle subdivision. They asked residents to stay in their homes, lock their doors, and report anything to the Jasper Police. UPDATE FROM...
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps
After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
